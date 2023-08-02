Herders pin two victories at Southeast Duals

With the final weeks ticking away before the regional meet in Douglas, the Glenrock High School wrestling team is making the most of improving with its remaining tournaments. The Herders made a successful return to the Southeast Duals where they won two of their four duals.

The event featured 19 teams for three states, 13 of which were from Nebraska.

Glenrock’s state-ranked standouts Dusty Cox, Preston Sorenson and Grady Longwell led by example. They won two matches on the mat to lead several solid performances by the Herders.

MITCHELL 66,

GLENROCK 18

The Herders opened against a powerful squad from Nebraska. They had their hands full but welcomed the competition where they came up short in the first eight matches before landing some team points.

Cox, who is now state ranked in the 160-pound weight class, pinned the team’s first win. He defeated Wyatt Sauer by fall at the 1:18 mark.

The Herders made it three in a row. Sorenson defeated Austin Worth by fall at at :53 in a battle of 170s, while state ranked Dayton Matthews won by forfeit in 182s.

GLENROCK 48,

BRIDGEPORT 24

The Herders found plenty of successes against their next Nebraska foe. They won seven matches in the second dual, which included a few forfeits.

Sorenson won his second straight match by beating Curtis Jackson by fall at 3:32. Matthews made it two in a row as well when he took down Cole Katen by fall at :52.

Longwell nailed his first victory of the tournament. He took care of business by defeating Zach Jeffords by fall at the 1:11 mark.

Chalking up team points via forfeits were Karson Mass (126), Cayetsno-Garcia Meizoso (145), JD Holman (152), Mac Coulter (220) and Case Barrett (285).

GLENROCK 42,

WHEATLAND 36

The Herders won a nailbiter against their only Wyoming opponent.

They beat Bulldogs by one match in the 42-36 decision.

Cox landed his second victory of the trip when he took down Tyrell Weber by fall at :59.

Longwell scored another victory when he came out on top against Karl Gudahl by fall at :41 for the final team points.

Settling for forfeit victories were Holman, Sorenson, Matthews, Coulter and Barrett.

CHADRON 48,

GLENROCK 21

The Herders ended the tournament the same way they started - against a Nebraska team. The result was also the same, as GHS came up 27 points short in the finale.

GHS standout Luke Lythgoe landed his first win on the mat of the dual in the 170 weight class. He held strong en route to taking down Jeremy Swallow by fall at the 1:43 mark.

Matthews, Coulter and Barrett each win via forfeits.