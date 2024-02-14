Herders place seven at Carbon Country Invite; Holman, Harris sweep girls titles & four boys capture top-five finishes

Regionals are days away in Torrington and the Glenrock High School wrestling team is making the strides to it make sure it is in top form when it matters most. The boys and girls stepped up once again in their final tests with seven placers over the weekend at the annual Carbon County Invite.

The Herders had two girls capture gold and five boys placed against a host of schools closer to its size. It was a trip that proved they will be a force to contend with in the postseason.

Preston Sorensen (24-10) had the best day among the boys in the 175-weight class. He won four out of six matches to capture third place in Rawlins.

Sorensen won his first two trips onto the mat by pinning Roger Young of Big Piney at 0:51 and took down Malachi Litz from Shoshoni by fall (0:28). After dropping his only match of the weekend, Sorensen responded like a champ and beat Roger Young of Big Piney via fall (2:10) before taking care of business against Moorcroft’s Spencer Cuthrell in three third-place match by fall (0:37).

At 113 pounds, Brody Allen (22-8) kicked off the event by defeating Brody Shepard from Shoshoni by fall (1:55). He was edged in the next round top-ranked Dayne Humes of Moorcroft.

Allen bounced back to beat Daxton Pope of Cokeville with a pin (4:33) to reach the third-place match.

JD Holman (8-12) has picked up the pace in recent weeks and continued making strides in the 165s where he captured fourth place. His victories included taking down Hayden Howard of Dubois by fall (4:53) and he pinned Peyton Klaproth from Shoshoni at 0:31.

Glenrock chalked up another fourth-place finish thanks to Gene Hershey at 285 pounds. After an opening loss, he bounced back and defeated Kian Pelham from Big Piney by fall (4:00).

GHS’ Lonnie Masopust was impressive at 157 pounds in adding three more victories to his record en route to finishing fifth. He beat teammate Chad Preston by fall (2:07) and Robert French from Big Piney via a 7-5 decision

Masopust fell in his next match. However, he rose to the occasion in the final match by pinning Kage Ellis of Wind River at 1:41.

The girls team has only wrestled with a full team once this because of injuries and the trip to Rawlins was no different. However, the winning ways never stop with this group as Danika Harris and Julia Skinner captured championships.

State-ranked sophomore Gillian Holman opened her golden road by defeating Kiley Bridger of Shoshoni by fall (0:56) in the 122 weight class.

Gillian Holman was just getting started. She sealed the deal by taking down Nadia Harding from Moorcroft by fall (1:02) before pinning Faye Hellyer of Wind River first place.

Danika Harris swept both of her matches at 181 to take the title. She defeated Kamia Runyan from Big Piney via fall (1:22) and went on the pin Chloe Hidalgo from Moorcroft at (0:26) for the sweep.

Glenrock will spend the weekend, Feb. 16-17 at Torrington High School competing at the regional tournament.