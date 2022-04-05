Herders place at State FFA

It was their first real State convention in more than 60 years and 23 members of Glenrock High School’s FFA chapter put on a fantastic showing in Laramie and Cheyenne April 5-9, according to FFA team mentor/volunteer Devonie Mueller.

Mueller said the students put on “a terrific showing and competed in a ton of different contests.”

The Herders placed especially well in numerous State-level competitions.

Seniors Adelaide Williams and Jordyn Renquist received their prestigious and hard-earned State FFA Degrees.

It was the first year of State competition for the junior high livestock judging team consisting of Carly Mares, Kiley Smith, Caitilyn Williams and Ayden Lamb, but that didn’t hold them back from earning 3rd place.

The junior high meats judging team – Bailey Mueller, Hailey Johnson, Kayla Grant, Lucy Ticknor and Coach Jack Stewart – was named Reserve Champion Meat Judging Team at State FFA.

The high school livestock judging team – Josie Mares, Haydan Huyser, Lonnie Masopust and Lane Masopust – placed seventh.

Also coming in seventh place state wide was the high school farm business team of Adelaide Williams, Ann-Marie Young, Sarah Winger and Kayleen Williams.

Vet science team members Jordyn Renquist, Josie Mares, Kaydy Potter and Gracie Sixby placed 16th.

GHS FFA Advisor Coley Wondra said “This was a great showing for Glenrock FFA. We’re really excited about the future of the program.”

Wondra is the only advisor, but there are a great many parents who donate “a ton of time helping us be successful,” he said.

“We learned lots, we gained some leadership skills and we have a lot to look forward to for Glenrock FFA,” Mueller stated.