Holiday Cheer: Season of fun has begun in Converse County

Here come the holidays right down Converse County’s soon-to-be wintery lanes! With community open houses and Cowboy Christmas taking place the last few weekends, our winter event period is well underway.

The holidays are the times for warm foods, heartfelt gifts and celebrating with family and friends. Thankfully, the communities of Converse County offer tons of family-oriented events for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a rundown of many of the upcoming events:

Nov. 23

•Peak Fitness Turkey Trot, 6 a.m., Bearcat Trail, Douglas.

•Thanksgiving Dinner, Moose Lodge, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to everyone, free, Douglas.

•Glenrock First Southern Baptist Church, community Thanksgiving dinner, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., 485 E. Birch St., Glenrock.

Nov. 24

•Glenrock Christmas Shoppe, Nov. 24-Dec. 24, 212 South 3rd St., Glenrock.

Nov. 27

•Glenrock High School Drama Club play, Slip Sliding Away, 7 p.m., Glenrock Intermediate School (GIS) auditorium.

Nov. 28

•Douglas Primary School first grade music program, 6-9 p.m., Douglas High School (DHS) auditorium.

Nov. 30

•Douglas Upper Elementary School fourth grade music program, 6-9 p.m., DHS auditorium.

•Fourth, fifth, sixth grades concert, 6 p.m., GIS auditorium, Glenrock.

Dec. 1

•Downtown Mingle and Jingle Christmas parade, 6 p.m. Line up at the LaBonte at 5:30 p.m. to participate, Douglas.

•Jackalope Square Christmas tree lighting ceremony, 6:30 p.m., Douglas.

•LaBonte Outdoors After Parade Party, treats, karaoke, carols, family friendly, Douglas.

Dec. 2

•Run Run Rudolph 5k event, LaBonte parking lot, 12 p.m. Adults, $25, kids free, Douglas.

•Christmas at the Depot, Polar Express reading, Santa Claus, treats! Seatings at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., limited tickets available at the Railroad Museum, Douglas.

• Jill’s Dance Studio recital, 3 p.m., DHS auditorium, Douglas.

•Laramie Peak Humane Society’s Paws N Pearls/Paws in the Sand fundraiser, 5:30-9 p.m., Upper AG Hall, Wyoming State Fairgrounds, Douglas.

•WinterFest Craft Fair, 12 noon to 5 p.m., Boys & Girls Club gym, Glenrock.

• Glenrock Christmas Parade, 6 p.m., Birch St. Line up at 5:30 p.m. on 9th St., facing Birch. Sign up with Candy at 410-916-5232. Tree lighting, caroling and cocoa to follow.

Dec. 4

•DIS Sunny Singers, 7 p.m. DHS auditorium, Douglas.

Dec. 5

•DHS Holiday Gala, 7 p.m., DHS commons/auditorium, Douglas.

Dec. 6

•Wyoming Food Bank is putting on a drive thru food distribution, Wyoming State Fairgrounds, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

•Douglas Middle School (DMS) choir performance, 7 p.m., DHS auditorium.

Dec. 7

•DMS Christmas band performance, 7 p.m., DHS Auditorium.

•GIS music concert, 6 p.m., GIS auditorium, Glenrock.

Dec. 8

•Classical Conversations Christmas party, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Douglas Rec Center front gym and lobby.

• Skip Ewing Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., DHS auditorium, free admittance, Douglas.

Dec. 10

•Douglas Rec Center’s HoHo holiday party, 2 p.m., rec center lobby.

•Shatto School of Dance recital, 6 p.m., DHS auditorium.

•Community choir concert, 3 p.m., Douglas Congregational United Church of Christ, 405 N 6th St., Douglas.

•First Baptist Church Children’s Christmas Pageant, 6-7 p.m., Douglas.

Dec. 11

•Homemakers’ Christmas party 5-10 p.m., First Baptist Church, Douglas.

•DMS choir, 7 p.m., DHS auditorium, Douglas.

Dec. 12

•Grant Elementary School K-1st grades Christmas concert, 6 p.m., GIS auditorium, Glenrock.

Dec. 13

•Pet & Vets Bingo, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., American Legion, North 6th St., Douglas.

•GIS music concert I, 7 p.m., GIS auditorium, Glenrock.

Dec. 14

•CCSD1 Rural Schools Christmas program, 6:30 p.m., DHS auditorium, Douglas.

•GIS music concert II, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., GIS auditorium, Glenrock.

Dec. 16

•Wreaths Across America will be placing Christmas wreaths on veterans’ graves at the Douglas Park Cemetery at 10 a.m., Douglas.

•Jackalope Events Center is playing A Dennis the Menace Christmas movie, 6-8:30 p.m., movie and popcorn are free, Douglas.

•Douglas Police Department’s and Glenrock Police Department’s Shop with a Cop event takes place Dec. 16.

Dec. 18

•Grant Elementary School second and third grades music program, 6 p.m., GIS auditorium, Glenrock.

Dec. 20

•First Baptist Church has Christmas caroling all day. Douglas.

Dec. 24

• First Baptist Church morning services, 11 .a.m., Christmas Eve service 5-6 p.m., DHS commons and auditorium, Douglas.

Dec. 31

•Douglas Rec Center’s New Years Eve family party, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., rec center lobby.