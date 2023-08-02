HOME SWEEP HOME: Herder girls snap skid with pair of wins over Wright, Rawlins

Seeking an end to a four-game losing streak, the Glenrock High School girls basketball team had two chances at home over the weekend to bring those struggles to an end. The squad delivered in winning fashion by beating Wright and Rawlins in less than 24 hours to reverse the trend into a winning streak.

GLENROCK 55,

WRIGHT 33

For one half, it was a clash with both teams making big plays at both ends of the court to keep the non conference game close. The difference was the second half when the Herders held the Panthers to 15 total points to pull away for a 55-33 win.

The gave started a bit one sided as Wright went scoreless on its first six possessions. That opened the door for GHS as Megann Farley, Ann-Marie Young and Julia Sarvey scored the first points to make it 7-0.

The Panthers finally got on the scoreboard when Kaylynn Strohschein scored with 5:30 left in the first period to make it 7-2. They went on the make it five in a row when Danielle Barnhurst and Shaelynn Strohschein scored to make it 7-5.

The final three minutes of the quarter were offensively silent as both teams combined for 11 straight missed buckets. The only points came from GHS’ Gracie Sixbey who swished her first basket to give the Herders a 9-5 edge after one period.

Sixbey also scored the first bucket of the second stanza to extend the lead to six. However, Wright made things close with a three pointer via Anaeli Salas that made it 11-8.

Sarvey nailed her second bucket to put Glenrock back in front by five points. The Panthers responded yet again when Brianna Meza and Salas scored to tie the game at 13-13 with 4:52 left in the second quarter.

The Herders used some big defensive stops assisted by Evie Sivage and Kiley Smith. That extra effort fueled a traditional three-point play courtesy of Savage as well as a free throw and offense putback by Young to reclaim the lead at 20-13.

Wright ended the run thanks to points by Barnhurst and Salas. However, that was not enough to change the momentum as Sarvey netted another three-point play and Sixbey buried two more shots to give Glenrock a 30-18 halftime lead.

Kaylynn Stroschein scored first for the Panthers in the third in period. It was not enough to close the gap as WHS continued to struggle with the ball as it missed six straight and turned the ball over six times.

The scoring silence allowed the Herders to build on their lead. Sarvey, who continued to attack the Wright interior defense, delivered another three-point play and Smith hit her first bucket to increase the lead to 38-20.

The Panthers made a short run to keep things from getting worse. Meza swished another shot, while Shaelynn Strohschein and Salas scored in the paint to trim the GHS lead to 38-25.

Glenrock had the final say. It scored six points in the closing 90 seconds by Sarah Winger, Young and Sixbey to make it a 44-25 contest going into the fourth frame.

Wright needed a big showing in the final quarter to overcome Glenrock’s big lead. It started with two steals and four points by Meza and two via Kaylynn Strohschein.

That was the end of the rally hopes for the Panthers. GHS’ Caitlin Williams showed her strength and scored twice on offensive rebounds. She later swished two free throws while Sarvey converted her fourth three-point play to put the game out of reach.

Wright did end the night with a little momentum it hopes to carry into its next game. Jocelyn Umiker and Barnhurst scored the Panthers’ final points which were made possible on turnovers.

GLENROCK 49,

RAWLINS 34

The Herders defense made it an impressive home stand by holding another opponent to under 40 points. The group forced nearly two dozen turnovers and were consistent enough at the other end of the floor to start the weekend with a 49-34 win over the Outlaws.

Unlike against Wright, the Herders were a little slow to start. They trailed 4-2 and 6-5 early on before pulling things together.

Glenrock took its third lead at 7-6 when Sarvey nailed her second bucket of the game. They scored six straight thanks to additional baskets by Farley and Young to take an 11-10 edge after one period.

A couple of turnovers to start the second stanza allowed Rawlins to lead again. The group led 13-11, 16-15 and 18-16 as GHS struggled offensively.

Those struggles finally ended with 3:12 left in the half and it started on free throws by Sarvey that tied the game at 18-18. GHS went on to score 13 of the last 16 points.

Sixbey hit a free throw that gave the Herders the lead for good at 19-18. After that, Winger, Williams and Farley scored to give the team a 31-21 halftime lead.

Things quieted in the third quarter where both teams combined for just 13 points. Sarvey unleashed on Rawlins with nine of the points to carry Glenrock to a 39-26 lead going into the final period.