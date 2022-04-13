HOME TURF HUSTLE: Sixby earns first win in triple jump, Taylor dominates short sprints
Matt Adelman photos
Aiden Orozco hands the baton to Dusty Cox to begin the third leg in the 4x100 meter relay Friday in Glenrock. The Herders team (with Orozco and Cox teaming up with Logan Jones and Gavin Zeiger) ran the track in 48.73.
Hayden Lythgoe jumps 14-02.5 to finish in sixth in the long jump.
By Joshua Leach
Independent staff
There’s nothing quite like your home turf, er, track. The Herders hosted the Tony Lehner/Al Finch Invitational last weekend and found success with both squads.
On the girls’ side, junior Isabella Taylor continued to dominate the short sprints, winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes and put that quick acceleration to good use with a win in the long jump. Freshman Gracie Sixby earned her first win in the triple jump, and those two teamed up to lead a 4x100 relay team that included Summer Schumacher and Megann Farley to a win and a state-qualifying time.
Senior James Halvorsen took home his second gold of the season in the 3,200-meter run, and fellow senior Bryce Schumacher answered Taylor with a gold of his own in the long jump.
The Herders travel to Burns on Thursday for a 9 a.m. interclass meet.
Tony Lehner/Al Finch
Invitational Results
100 meter
Boys – 7) Bryce Schumacher, 12.71; 9) Dusty Cox, 12.80; 18) Jake Coziahr, 13.30; 38) Michael Hail, 15.22
Girls – 1) Isabella Taylor, 13.33; 6) Erica Dority, 14.64; 7) Summer Schumacher, 14.75; 19) Kristin Schmidt, 16.07; 25) Nevaeh Federer, 17.00
200 meter
Boys – 4) Logan Jones, 25.17; 9) B. Schumacher, 25.90; 11) Cox, 26.39; 16) Charlie Schowengerdt, 27.07; 25) Brigham Partridge, 28.62; 30) Hail, 31.39
Girls – 1) Taylor, 27.82; 7) Hayden Lythgoe, 29.28; 8) Gracie Sixby, 29.57; 11) Megann Farley, 30.16; 14) S. Schumacher, 31.11; 17) Dority, 31.82; 21) Jordyn Survis, 33.22; 29) Federer, 35.95
400 meter
Boys – 2) B. Partridge, 57.43; 5) Schowengerdt, 59.02; 14) Mason O’Brien, 1:03.32
Girls – 3) Lythgoe, 1:07.11; 7) Emma Wieser, 1:13.61; 8) Survis, 1:14.81
800 meter
Boys – 3) Ayden Moulton, 2:21.97
Girls – 6) Kyrie Tiensvold, 3:10.21
1,600 meter
Boys – 2) John Halvorsen, 5:13.95; 8) Owen Caldwell, 5:40.74; 10) Joel Bryan, 5:50.66
Girls – 7) Peyton Phillips, 7:06.07; 9) Sarah Winger, 7:30.03; 11) Katie Albrandt, 8:20.37
3,200 meter
Boys – 1) James Halvorsen, 11:16.15
110/100-meter hurdles
Boys – 4) James Halvorsen, 18.22
Girls – 3) Adelaide Williams, 18.04; 7) Makenzi Partridge, 19.60
300-meter hurdles
Boys – 4) Gavin Zeiger, 46.88
Girls – 4) Williams, 52.93; 7) M. Partridge, 53.40
4x100 relay
Boys – 2) Zeiger, Cox, Aidan Orozco, Jones, 48.73
Girls – 1) Sixby, S. Schumacher, Taylor, Farley, 53.30
4x800 relay
Boys – 2) James Halvorsen, Caldwell, M. O’Brien, John Halvorsen, 9:37.39
Girls – 2) Phillips, Hailey O’Brien, Winger, Wieser, 12:44.23
1,600 meter sprint medley
Boys – 4) Zeiger, B. Schumacher, Schowengerdt, Bryan, 4:19.80
High jump
Boys – t-6) Schowengerdt, 5-00
Girls – 3) M. Partridge, 4-08; 4) Ann-Marie Young, 4-07
Pole vault
Girls – 5) Dority, 6-06; 6) Farley, 6-00
Long jump
Boys – 1) B. Schumacher, 19-01.50; 4) Moulton, 18-03; 14) Cox, 16-00.75; 19) Zeiger, 15-04.25
Girls – 1) Taylor, 16-08; 4) Sixby, 14-08; 5) Dority, 14-03.75; 6) Lythgoe, 14-02.50; 10) Survis, 12-09.25; 15) H. O’Brien, 11-08.25
Triple jump
Boys – 5) B. Partridge, 36-02
Girls – 1) Sixby, 31-10; 2) Williams, 31-01.75; 3) Lythgoe, 31-00.25; 8) Farley, 28-08.50
Shotput
Boys – 5) A. Orozco, 36-01; 6) Rylan Orozco, 35-08; 17) Tristen Fleming, 31-03; 21) Case Barrett, 39-05; 22) Bryan, 28-06
Girls – 1) Young, 33-01; t-10) Wieser, 24-07; t-10) Esperanza Almonte, 24-07; 18) Mackenzie McCullough, 21-06; 19) Evie Sivage, 20-02; t-20) Aitana Narbon, 20-01; t-20) McKenzie Woods, 20-01; 22) Jenelle Zimmerman, 18-03
Discus
Boys – 5) A. Orozco, 104-10.50; 11) R. Orozco, 91-10; 12) Fleming, 87-03; 14) Barrett, 85-11; 25) Bryan, 66-05
Girls – 2) Young, 94-07; 11) Almonte, 66-04; 12) McCullough, 64-00.50; 13) Sivage, 60-02; 18) J. Zimmerman, 47-02; 19) Narbon, 46-01; 21) Woods, 45-00
