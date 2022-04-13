HOME TURF HUSTLE: Sixby earns first win in triple jump, Taylor dominates short sprints

By Joshua Leach

Independent staff

There’s nothing quite like your home turf, er, track. The Herders hosted the Tony Lehner/Al Finch Invitational last weekend and found success with both squads.

On the girls’ side, junior Isabella Taylor continued to dominate the short sprints, winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes and put that quick acceleration to good use with a win in the long jump. Freshman Gracie Sixby earned her first win in the triple jump, and those two teamed up to lead a 4x100 relay team that included Summer Schumacher and Megann Farley to a win and a state-qualifying time.

Senior James Halvorsen took home his second gold of the season in the 3,200-meter run, and fellow senior Bryce Schumacher answered Taylor with a gold of his own in the long jump.

The Herders travel to Burns on Thursday for a 9 a.m. interclass meet.

Tony Lehner/Al Finch

Invitational Results

100 meter

Boys – 7) Bryce Schumacher, 12.71; 9) Dusty Cox, 12.80; 18) Jake Coziahr, 13.30; 38) Michael Hail, 15.22

Girls – 1) Isabella Taylor, 13.33; 6) Erica Dority, 14.64; 7) Summer Schumacher, 14.75; 19) Kristin Schmidt, 16.07; 25) Nevaeh Federer, 17.00

200 meter

Boys – 4) Logan Jones, 25.17; 9) B. Schumacher, 25.90; 11) Cox, 26.39; 16) Charlie Schowengerdt, 27.07; 25) Brigham Partridge, 28.62; 30) Hail, 31.39

Girls – 1) Taylor, 27.82; 7) Hayden Lythgoe, 29.28; 8) Gracie Sixby, 29.57; 11) Megann Farley, 30.16; 14) S. Schumacher, 31.11; 17) Dority, 31.82; 21) Jordyn Survis, 33.22; 29) Federer, 35.95

400 meter

Boys – 2) B. Partridge, 57.43; 5) Schowengerdt, 59.02; 14) Mason O’Brien, 1:03.32

Girls – 3) Lythgoe, 1:07.11; 7) Emma Wieser, 1:13.61; 8) Survis, 1:14.81

800 meter

Boys – 3) Ayden Moulton, 2:21.97

Girls – 6) Kyrie Tiensvold, 3:10.21

1,600 meter

Boys – 2) John Halvorsen, 5:13.95; 8) Owen Caldwell, 5:40.74; 10) Joel Bryan, 5:50.66

Girls – 7) Peyton Phillips, 7:06.07; 9) Sarah Winger, 7:30.03; 11) Katie Albrandt, 8:20.37

3,200 meter

Boys – 1) James Halvorsen, 11:16.15

110/100-meter hurdles

Boys – 4) James Halvorsen, 18.22

Girls – 3) Adelaide Williams, 18.04; 7) Makenzi Partridge, 19.60

300-meter hurdles

Boys – 4) Gavin Zeiger, 46.88

Girls – 4) Williams, 52.93; 7) M. Partridge, 53.40

4x100 relay

Boys – 2) Zeiger, Cox, Aidan Orozco, Jones, 48.73

Girls – 1) Sixby, S. Schumacher, Taylor, Farley, 53.30

4x800 relay

Boys – 2) James Halvorsen, Caldwell, M. O’Brien, John Halvorsen, 9:37.39

Girls – 2) Phillips, Hailey O’Brien, Winger, Wieser, 12:44.23

1,600 meter sprint medley

Boys – 4) Zeiger, B. Schumacher, Schowengerdt, Bryan, 4:19.80

High jump

Boys – t-6) Schowengerdt, 5-00

Girls – 3) M. Partridge, 4-08; 4) Ann-Marie Young, 4-07

Pole vault

Girls – 5) Dority, 6-06; 6) Farley, 6-00

Long jump

Boys – 1) B. Schumacher, 19-01.50; 4) Moulton, 18-03; 14) Cox, 16-00.75; 19) Zeiger, 15-04.25

Girls – 1) Taylor, 16-08; 4) Sixby, 14-08; 5) Dority, 14-03.75; 6) Lythgoe, 14-02.50; 10) Survis, 12-09.25; 15) H. O’Brien, 11-08.25

Triple jump

Boys – 5) B. Partridge, 36-02

Girls – 1) Sixby, 31-10; 2) Williams, 31-01.75; 3) Lythgoe, 31-00.25; 8) Farley, 28-08.50

Shotput

Boys – 5) A. Orozco, 36-01; 6) Rylan Orozco, 35-08; 17) Tristen Fleming, 31-03; 21) Case Barrett, 39-05; 22) Bryan, 28-06

Girls – 1) Young, 33-01; t-10) Wieser, 24-07; t-10) Esperanza Almonte, 24-07; 18) Mackenzie McCullough, 21-06; 19) Evie Sivage, 20-02; t-20) Aitana Narbon, 20-01; t-20) McKenzie Woods, 20-01; 22) Jenelle Zimmerman, 18-03

Discus

Boys – 5) A. Orozco, 104-10.50; 11) R. Orozco, 91-10; 12) Fleming, 87-03; 14) Barrett, 85-11; 25) Bryan, 66-05

Girls – 2) Young, 94-07; 11) Almonte, 66-04; 12) McCullough, 64-00.50; 13) Sivage, 60-02; 18) J. Zimmerman, 47-02; 19) Narbon, 46-01; 21) Woods, 45-00