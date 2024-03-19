Hoppy Easter celebrations, worship services abound in Converse County communities

County full of family friendly Easter services, activities

Easter is celebrated in many unique and colorful ways around the world, such as baking and eating hot cross buns in New Zealand, dying hardboiled eggs in vivid hues and then hiding them in our yards in the U.S., celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ in Christian religions, and in Germany, people tie painted eggs and ribbons to tree branches to ring in the coming of spring. In Bermuda, people fly kites on Good Friday to symbolize Christ ascending toward heaven.

While such tidbits of holiday trivia might be of interest, there’s nothing like the many ways residents of Converse County celebrate Easter in their hometowns.

It’s a time of family, homemade country food and togetherness for much of the population, beginning with Easter egg hunts on a grand scale, like the Paquette family’s annual hunt on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds Saturday, and others; or attending the First Baptist Church’s community worship services in the Douglas High School gym March 31.

THOUSANDS OF EGGS

The Paquette family and their construction company sponsor the yearly egg hunt on the State Fairgrounds. This is their 19th year.

Saturday morning at The Plains restaurant, numerous volunteers gathered in anticipation of the March 23 event, ready to get down to the business of stuffing 18,432 plastic Easter eggs with chocolates, gum, candy and several prized tickets.

From toddlers to retirees, the facility was packed wall-to-wall with egg-stuffers. At one point, as many as 45 volunteers were hard at work.

Every table and pool table was covered in plastic eggs and goodies. In fact, a couple of portable tables were brought in because of the amazing turnout of volunteers.

Rolling Hills’ and Glenrock’s Easter egg hunts are not to be missed, either, as both communities work incredibly hard to put on wonderful events for our county’s children.

Glenrock’s hunt takes place March 23, as well, starting at 11 a.m. Rolling Hills' annual hunt is not only finding eggs, but hosts fun events for your littles to participate in (ages 10 and under only), too.

There are multiple activities scheduled around Easter and numerous worship services in the county one can take part in.

Here’s a list of activities and church services that we’ve compiled for you in Douglas, Glenrock, Rolling Hills and Glendo:

EASTER ACTIVITIES

• March 20

6 p.m. - Easter card-making class at the Glenrock Library Makerspace, 506 S. 4th St.

• March 21

4:30 p.m. - Easter egg bird feeder crafting with Converse County 4-H Cloverbuds, Glenrock Library.

• March 23

9 a.m. - Douglas Senior Center Craft Fair & Indian Taco Feed

11 a.m. - Glenrock Town Square Easter Egg Hunt, 500 W. Aspen St., Glenrock

1 p.m. - Paquette Family’s Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt, Wyoming State Fairgrounds, 400 W. Center St., Douglas

• March 24

1 p.m. - Douglas Recreation Center Easter Eggstravaganza Hunt, 1703 Hamilton St.

• March 30

11 a.m. - Rolling Hills Easter Egg Hunt, 38 S. Badger Rd., Rolling Hills. Mandatory off-site parking, watch for signs. No parking on S. Badger or near mailbox facility. Shuttle to egg hunting grounds begins at 10 a.m.

• March 31

2 p.m. - Glendo Volunteer Fire Department's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Two Moon Campground in Glendo State Park. Come meet the Easter Bunny and have a great time hunting eggs!

EASTER WORSHIP SERVICES

• March 28

6 p.m. - Maundy Thursday communion service, Glenrock Community Baptist Church, 301 S. Second St.

• March 29

6 p.m. - First Baptist Church Good Friday service, 209 S. 4th St., Douglas

6 p.m. - Unity Christian Fellowship, Good Friday service, 1523 Erwin St., Douglas

• March 31

7 a.m. - Easter service, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 423 A St., Glendo

9 a.m. - Easter service, St. James Catholic Church, 311 S. 5th St., Douglas

9 a.m., 11 a.m. - Easter services, The Gathering, 805 E Richards St., Douglas

9 a.m., 10:15 a.m. - Easter services, Douglas Assembly of God, 501 S. 4th St., Douglas. Breakfast followed by services.

9 a.m., 10 a.m. - Unity Christian Fellowship, 1523 Erwin St., Douglas. Easter brunch at 9 a.m.; Easter service at 10 a.m.

9 a.m. carry-in breakfast; 10:30 a.m. Easter services, Glenrock Community Baptist Church, 301 S. Second St.

9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. - First Baptist Church, Community Easter service at Douglas High School, 1701 Hamilton St. Brunch first, followed by worship services.

11 a.m. - Easter services, St. Louis Catholic Church, 601 S. 5th St., Glenrock.