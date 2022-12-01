Huyser, Granaas, Cox rep GHS well at invite

Short-staffed and out-manned by an imposing gathering of wrestlers from 24 other schools last weekend, the Glenrock Herders still managed to finish in 21st place thanks to the handiwork of the three matmen who scored team points.

At 182 pounds, Haydan Huyser racked up a 5-5 record over the two days at the Shane Shatto Memorial Invitational in Douglas and placed fifth individually while scoring 15 team points.

In the fifth place match, Huyser pinned Andrew Bessey of Kelly Walsh in 4:11, but it was a long road for the Herder to get to that match. After getting a by in championship round 1, he lost by a fall to Cheyenne East’s Trevor Eldridge, had two more byes before pinning Cheyenne Central’s Jack Millerin a quick 0:25 in the consolation round 4. In round 5, he won by injury default over Douglas Bearcat Kenai Bergquist to set up the match with Eldridge.

At 132 pounds, Glenrock’s hopes were pinned on Talon Granaas, who went 3-4.

Dusty Cox scored six team points at 170 pounds with his 2-4 weekend record.

In championship round 1, Cox had a bye before running into Sheridan’s Colson Coon, who pinned him in 1:08 to send him into the consolation brackets. In consolation round 2, Cox won by fall over Torrington’s Bryce Hager in 4:14, followed by a pin in round 3 over Tucker Smith of Cheyenne East in 1:50. Cox lost by a fall in round 4 to Gillette- Thunder Basin’s Cort Catlin.

Casper-Natrona County won the large-scale invitational with 222 points, followed by Thunder Basin High School with 217.5 points. Douglas came in third with 200.5 points as a team, with Sheridan fourth (190), followed by Cheyenne East, Casper-Kelly Walsh, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Niobrara County, Burns/Pine Bluffs (tie for 9th), Campbell County HS (tie) and Cheyenne Central. Wright grabbed 58 points to finish 14th, while Glenrock landed in 21st with 21 points among the 25 teams.

Up Next

The Herder wrestlers will travel to Torrington for the Blazer Duals on Saturday before heading up to Moorcroft for a two-day tournament on Jan. 21-22.