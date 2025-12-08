Interior dept. unlocks 14.5 million tons of Antelope Mine coal for extraction

Correction: In the Aug. 13 edition of the Glenrock Independent, the article pertaining to the Department of Interior unlocking 14.5 million tons of coal for extraction refers to the North Antelope Rochelle Mine. The order pertains to the Antelope Mine, operated by the Navajo Transitional Energy Company. The North Antelope Rochelle Mine is operated by Peabody. The Budget apologizes for the error. The updated version is below:

In a move that supports continued energy production in Converse County and nationally, the Department of Interior on Aug. 8 announced they have approved a mining plan modification which is going to unlock 14.5 million tons of federally owned coal at the Antelope Mine in Converse County.

Their decision is supportive of energy independence and will extend the mine’s operations through 2037, according to department officials. The move was hailed as good news by state officials, especially in light of coal’s declining production and the Biden Administration’s refusal to lease new coal seams to existing or new mines.

The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement issued the decision following completion of a “rigorous environmental assessment” and “Finding of No Significant Impact” order, the DOI said.

West Antelope II South Tract Mining Plan Modification is associated with Federal Coal Lease WYW-177903, and authorizes coal production across approximately 857 federal acres. This critical decision extends the life of the mine another 12 years and shows strong support of the continued production from one of the Powder River Basin’s key energy contributors, the department said.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said the Trump administration is “delivering on its promise to revitalize American coal and unleash our nation’s energy potential.

“This decision boosts American jobs, enhances energy security and supports communities that rely on coal to power their homes and economies,” he stated.

The Antelope mine is operated by the Navajo Transitional Energy Company, and is located in both Converse and Campbell counties. They employ 359 people full time. According to the department’s press release, the mine employs conventional surface mining techniques, then ships coal from its on-site rail facility to power plants and industrial customers across the country.

The mining plan modification ensures the continued availability of low-sulfur, low-ash, sub-bituminous coal from the Powder River Basin, a key region responsible for fueling a significant portion of America’s coal-fired electricity.

Officials said the decision to open up the additional federally owned coal aligns with President Donald Trump’s broader national energy strategy to reduce reliance on foreign sources, fortify grid reliability, and to protect American jobs. It also supports the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which helps the coal industry by lowering royalty payments for mining coal on federal land and making more land available for coal mining.

“As global instability continues to threaten energy markets, the need for reliable, domestic coal has never been clearer,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Mineral Management Adam Suess said.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said Monday morning that he supports the Department of Interior’s decision to approve the modification that allows the Antelope Mine in Converse County to mine the additional 14.5 million tons of federal coal.

“This . . . is excellent news for Wyoming, our coal mining workforce and for consumers. After this approval was effectively halted by the Biden administration, the Trump administration responded by recognizing the needs of Wyoming and the growing demand for energy in this country,” the governor said.

Gordon also noted that while this is a positive step forward, he is “keenly aware” of a pending decision on the Black Butte Mine expansion in Sweetwater County, also halted by the Biden administration.

For more information about the mining plan modification, visit https://www.osmre.gov/programs/regulating-active-coal-mines/federal-lands