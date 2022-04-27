It’s good to be king & queen
Aidan Orozco and Emma Wieser show off their moves at the Grand March at Glenrock Middle School April 23. (Devonie Mueller courtesy photos)
Adelaide Williams and Colby Mueller on stage at GIS during Grand March. (Devonie Mueller courtesy photos)
Logan Jones and Kyrie Tiensvold show off their stylin' moves at Grand March, prior to prom.
More bright smiles grace the faces of this year’s GHS prom princess Makenzi Partridge and prince Tristen Fleming as they wait for family and friends to take their photos following their coronation. (Devonie Mueller courtesy photos)
2022 Glenrock High School prom queen Emma Wieser and prom king Aidan Orozco are all smiles after being crowned this year’s royalty. (Devonie Mueller courtesy photos)
Mason O'Brien and Ann-Marie Young at Grand March 2022. (Devonie Mueller courtesy photos)
Every attendee to the Glenrock High School 2022 Prom looked amazing, including Max Coulter and Alison Caldwell, shown here at Grand March. (Devonie Mueller courtesy photos)
GHS senior Brookelynn Miller accepts the keys to a Toyota Corolla from Michael Martinez/Quality Auto of Casper. Martinez donated the vehicle as a prize at the prom after-party Saturday night.
April 23 was an enchanted night in Glenrock, despite the blizzard which closed I-25 between Douglas and Glenrock, and Glenrock and Casper. It was a night most high school students in their junior and senior years wait for – it was prom night in the ‘Rock.
The weather barred dates from attending who were on their way from Gillette and Casper, but that didn’t stop the intrepid Herd from holding their once-in-a-lifetime event.
As the clocked ticked down, young people excitedly prepared for the event.
Gowns were donned, as were suits, fancy blue jeans and western shirts, high heels and cowboy boots.
It was time for the magic to begin. The fun started with the Grand March, held at the Glenrock Intermediate School, where the teens – some in pairs, trios and singles – paraded in front of family and friends, showing off their gorgeous attire.
Then, they were off to the Catholic Church Parish Hall for the main gala, where they danced and partied like well-behaved rockstars, and Emma Wieser and Aidan Orozco were crowned prom queen and king, respectively. Other royalty to grace the evening were prom princess Makenzi Partridge and prom prince Tristen Fleming.
For Glenrock youth, indeed, it was a night to remember.
Glenrock Independent
