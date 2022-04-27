It’s good to be king & queen

April 23 was an enchanted night in Glenrock, despite the blizzard which closed I-25 between Douglas and Glenrock, and Glenrock and Casper. It was a night most high school students in their junior and senior years wait for – it was prom night in the ‘Rock.

The weather barred dates from attending who were on their way from Gillette and Casper, but that didn’t stop the intrepid Herd from holding their once-in-a-lifetime event.

As the clocked ticked down, young people excitedly prepared for the event.

Gowns were donned, as were suits, fancy blue jeans and western shirts, high heels and cowboy boots.

It was time for the magic to begin. The fun started with the Grand March, held at the Glenrock Intermediate School, where the teens – some in pairs, trios and singles – paraded in front of family and friends, showing off their gorgeous attire.

Then, they were off to the Catholic Church Parish Hall for the main gala, where they danced and partied like well-behaved rockstars, and Emma Wieser and Aidan Orozco were crowned prom queen and king, respectively. Other royalty to grace the evening were prom princess Makenzi Partridge and prom prince Tristen Fleming.

For Glenrock youth, indeed, it was a night to remember.