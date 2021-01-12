It’s Holly Jolly Time! Santa Claus, shopping, singing on festival menu

It’s just 24 days ‘til Christmas, folks – thankfully, the Glenrock Chamber of Commerce has you covered, as the annual holiday Holly Jolly Fest begins Saturday, Dec. 4.

Christmas festivities start at 10 a.m. with the Shop Hop at Herder Feed (545 E Birch) and Glenrock Motorsports (60 Shawnie Lane), and the businesses are hosting other vendors, too, so grab your hot chocolate or coffee at Sips (212 W Birch), and don't forget they have special drinks on the menu, too – and then head on over to check out the goodies for sale. Many other local shops will be having specials for the day, including the Glenrock Holiday Shoppe (212 S. 3rd), so don’t forget to add them to your to-do list!

Boom or Bust Chuckwagon will have chili available at Herder Feed during the day and will also be serving it up steamin’ hot in front of town hall at 5:30 p.m., so folks can eat before the tree lighting ceremony that evening.

Miss M’s Little Daycare (435 E. Birch) will have a Christmas tree lot available for anyone wishing for a live tree this holiday.

Chamber treasurer Melissa Hershley, who owns Miss M’s, said payment for the trees is strictly on a donation-only basis, and any money received will be donated in full to the Glenrock Area Food Pantry.

“We are really thankful for Mike Stephens and his family, who allowed us to go to their cabin and cut these trees down. If you need one, then come get one. Donate what you can, if you can,” she said.

Next up: Santa Claus will be at Remax to listen to the kids’ wishlists beginning at 2 p.m., and you can also take their photos with the big man while you’re there.

The Glenrock Library will be participating in the Shop Hop, too. Adult Programming Director Tamara Lehner said the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and she encourages parents and children to stop in and try to find Dew Drop, the library’s own Christmas elf, wherever she may be hiding!

“We will begin our Holiday Book Sale on Dec. 4, as well, and we invite you to browse through the sale shelves while you search for our library elf,” Lehner said.

The Santa’s Little Helpers parade starts downtown at 6 p.m. on Birch Street, followed by the lighting of the town Christmas tree, and cookies and hot chocolate in front of town hall (219 S. 3rd Street).

Glenrock Baptist Church (601 Hall Lane) is hosting a Family Fun Christmas Party from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

“We’re hoping to make this event the best one yet. We’re pretty excited about it! We hope to see everyone out enjoying themselves,” she said.