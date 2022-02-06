IT'S PARTY TIME! Town Square opening to be full of food, fun, live entertainment

Glenrockians, are you ready for one of the best weekends of your 2022 summer – if not the best weekend?

Get your beach towels and swimsuits out, folks, because the Town Square Grand Opening is Friday, June 3 starting with the splash pad countdown at 3:30 p.m., followed by the official ribbon cutting ceremony by town council members John Moulton, Boots Faunce, Roy Kincaid and Margaret Nunn, and Mayor Bruce Roumell.

“It’s taken a big group effort to get it here. A lot of time has been spent, been invested into the project. A lot of things have really come together in the last month. It’s been a fun thing. It sometimes keeps you awake at night, worrying about whether or not you’re gonna get it all put together, but we did, and on schedule,” Roumell said, chuckling.

“It’s not one person’s accomplishment. Everybody put a lot of time and effort into Town Square, into in that vision and we got it done. I think it’s going to be a great weekend and we’re inviting everyone to come to Glenrock and join us,” he said.

Glenrock Community Development Director Mandy Jones has been going full steam ahead for months, making sure everything is in place for the big celebratory weekend.

“We’re going to put the mayor in the splash pad at 3:30 on Friday, that’s going to be fun! We have food trucks here all weekend, including Grandma’s Burritos, Half-pint BBQ and 307 Tacos. Babe Ruth Baseball will be running the concession stands for us and Glenrock Main Street will have a beer wagon. The Higgins will be doing tacos, too, and Frank’s Ft. Diablo Steakhouse will be creating their signature cocktails,” Jones gushed excitedly.

The entertainment line-up is another reason not to miss this inaugural party.

The History Channel’s Mountain Man himself, Josh Kirk, will be entertaining folks with his music from 7-10 p.m. Friday and 1:30-3:30 Saturday. The Kamikaze Kid/Stuntman Firebreathing will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 12 noon and 6 p.m. Saturday. Other entertainers on Saturday are the Deer Creek Brass Band, Payton Phillips, Weston Wright and Burning Bridges, all incredible musicians.

Of special note, Jones said, is the pancake breakfast Saturday morning from 8-10 a.m. at the Deer Creek Museum, followed by an MS (multiple sclerosis) walk and other activities, including a silent auction, beginning at 10 a.m.

Vyve personnel are hosting a community barbecue from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, and about two dozen vendor booths will be open all weekend with tidbits, treats and homemade goodies to satisfy the urge to shop. As one can tell, there are going to be activities for all ages. In addition to the splash pad and playgrounds for the kiddos, there will also be face painting available.

All activities will take place at Town Square, located just off of Birch Street behind the Higgins Hotel and Paleon Museum, unless otherwise noted.

“Come join us at Town Square for this great community event, built for Glenrock by our mayor, council and townspeople. It’s going to be a GREAT celebration this weekend and we hope to see you there!” Jones said.

Contact Jones at 307-436-9294 or email her via mjones@glenrock.org for more info.