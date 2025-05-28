Jackalope Days fun begins June 3 in Douglas, goes for 2 weeks

By Sabrina Broberg

With the 50th anniversary of Jackalope days right around the corner – though some have heard long time locals say the event goes back over half a century and used to be called Jubilee Days – The Enterprise, Converse County Tourism and many others are gearing up to have two full weeks of fun in the neighboring town of Douglas.

Many have wondered about why there is an extended time frame of celebrations this year, with some curious about the temporary change.

“Since Jackalope Days traditionally falls on the second weekend, and it’s Father’s Day weekend this year, some of our most popular events — like the Classic Car Show and the Community Church Service — have been scheduled the weekend before to avoid conflicts and maximize participation,” The Enterprise Program Manager Jen Goodwin said.

The first week will also include a variety of other community happenings for youth and adults that everyone will be sure to enjoy.

To whet your appetite for the upcoming fun, here are a few of the event highlights over the next two weeks:

JUNE 3

• Seed Bomb making at Camp Douglas POW Officers’ Club, 11 a.m.

JUNE 5

• Park It! Food Truck Fest, Railroad Museum, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Railroad Museum Park

JUNE 7

• Free movies at the Princess Theater at 11 a.m. (June 7, 14)

• Knight Kruisers 25th Annual Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Douglas

• Eastside Business Alliance (EBA) food truck festival on E. Richards Street starts at 11 a.m.

JUNE 8

• Community church services, 10 a.m. in Jackalope Square; free lunch afterward

JUNE 11

• Seed Bomb making at the Pioneer Museum, 11 a.m.

JUNE 13

• Railroad Day at the Railroad Museum from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Children’s Entrepreneur Market, 11 a.m., Railroad Park

• Live Music at the LeBonte, 8 p.m.

JUNE 14

• Ride, Row, Run, 7 a.m., Wyoming State Fairgrounds

• Vendor Market, Jackalope Square, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Don’t forget about the Low Rider Doggy Races and the Street Dance later on!

JUNE 15

• Memorial Hospital of Converse County’s Community Block Party from 4-6 p.m., with The Enterprise Community Awards presentations at 5 p.m.

Remember, this is just a taste of what’s happening, so be sure to see the full schedule in this week’s paper!