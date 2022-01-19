Jayvee Herd Battles Hard
Junior varsity Lady Herder Kaydy Potter (#13) fires off a pass to Zhane Johnson (#21) as she races down court against the Wheatland Bulldogs Saturday, Jan. 15, in Glenrock. The 2A home team struggled 40-16 in the final score against the bigger 3A school (Matt Adelman / Glenrock Independent photo)
Photo by Matt Adelman
