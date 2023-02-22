Junior High Herders Enjoy Sweetheart Dance
Clifford J. Smith photo
Zoey Wasik & Gabreal Taylor share a laugh during the Glenrock Junior High School Sweetheart Dance Feb. 17 in the commons area. See more photos inside the print edition of The Glenrock Independent on page A-2.
Glenrock Independent
