Lady Herd win 2 of 3 over weekend

It was a long weekend of basketball for the Lady Herders and after a tough loss on Friday, they bounced back in a big way at the annual Wright-Wind River-Shoshoni Quad, beating both their opponents in the Saturday mini-tournament.

1A Southeast 33, 2A Glenrock 15

The ice-cold temperatures extended to the Lady Herders shooting touch on Friday as a slow start led to a loss for the fourth-ranked Glenrock girls against the third-ranked squad in 1A. Southeast took down the Herders, 33-15.

Neither team could get much going on offense after they traded a pair of buckets early. Shots from senior Adelaide Williams and junior Ann-Marie Young clanked off the rim just as they did for the Cyclones (15-2), but with one key difference: the Glenrock girls didn’t get the same number of lucky bounces that turned into offensive rebounds. Southeast played with a high energy level on the offensive glass, turning third-, fourth-, and occasionally fifth-chance shots into buckets. Despite the advantage rebounding the ball, Southeast ended the first period with just a five-point lead.

A 3-pointer by the Cyclones early in the second period appeared to give a jolt to the Lady Herders (10-6, 2-0 2A Southeast), who rattled off seven straight points to tie the game at 10. The spark fizzled out there, though, and Southeast kept working on the glass to build an eight-point lead as the teams went into the halftime break.

As cold as the Lady Herders were in the first half, they got even colder in the second, scoring just three points and converting just one field goal in the final two quarters.

“They’re a very physical team,” said coach Peter Fenster. “We got great looks, but we couldn’t quite get the ball through the iron.”

Glenrock 36, Shoshoni 28

It’s hard to keep a good team down for long, and the Glenrock girls proved that in their first match-up of the Wright-Wind River-Shoshoni Quad on Saturday as they took down the Wranglers from Shoshoni without starting point guard Adelaide Williams, 36-28.

“We kind of got back to our identity, playing solid defense and controlling the glass,” Fenster said.

The Lady Herders got off to a fast start against the Wranglers thanks to five quick points from senior Skylar Harford, who became more of a focal point in the offense with Williams sidelined.

Glenrock opened a 7-0 run, but the Herder offense stalled out in the back half of the first period, generating no points in the final three minutes.

The scoring drought extended to 7 minutes until junior Hailey O’Brien found a gap in the zone and hit a big triple to bring Glenrock within three. Young and Harford went to work in the two-man game from there, with Harford acting as a willing passer to her teammate on the block. Good shooting from the Wranglers (3-16, 1-2 2A Northwest) gave them a narrow advantage and the teams hit the locker room with Shoshoni up by two.

Harford and senior Emma Wieser continued to put the pressure on the Wranglers in the second half, forcing turnovers and making plays as the Herd lead grew as wide as 11 in the final two quarters.

Glenrock 45, Wind River 33

The Lady Herders started slow and but heated right up in the final game of Saturday’s mini-tournament, taking down Wind River 45-33 to sweep their Saturday slate.

The Glenrock girls gave themselves plenty of opportunities early as their quick hands picked the pockets of the Lady Cougars (0-14, 0-1 2A Southwest), but good interior defense from Wind River’s Ariana Spoonhunter and others kept the Lady Herd out of the scoring column. Both teams had goose eggs on the scoreboard until O’Brien snapped the cold spell with a big 3-pointer with 3:47 to play in the period. Williams found another gear in the second quarter, racking up eight points and three steals in the frame to put Glenrock firmly in the driver’s seat by the halftime break, up 23-9.

“We really focused on playing well and perfecting our offense,” Harford said. “We need to do (that) against better teams in our conference and (at) regionals.”

Glenrock stayed in rhythm coming out of the locker room, scoring 14 points in the third quarter.

Senior Skylar Harford, who had been cleaning the glass throughout the first half but had been held scoreless, finally nabbed some points in the third frame thanks to a slick pass from fellow senior Holly Vrana. Wind River cut the deficit to 12 in the fourth quarter, but good defense and sustained solid play from junior Makenzi Partridge, playing her best game of the season off the bench, ensured a Herder victory.

“That second game was all about mental toughness,” Fenster said. “Makenzi showed up, she got out on the break, hit some shots early . . . she got a little momentum going and the ball started going in for her.”

This weekend, the Lady Herders will welcome Lusk to town for a conference rematch. When the teams last met, Glenrock went home with a 31-point victory over the Tigers (1-14, 0-2 2A Southeast). The primetime rematch in The Rock starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. They’ll hit the road the next day to finish their conference slate in Pine Bluffs (6-9, 1-1 2A Southeast). Glenrock was victorious in that match-up as well, a 31-28 nail-biter of a win over the Hornets. Saturday’s action tips off at 2:30 p.m.

Stat of the weekend: 10

With the two wins on Saturday, the Glenrock girls have won double-digit games in a season for the first time since the 2009-2010 season, when they competed in Class 3A.