Lady Herders to face Cats for season finale on road

The Glenrock Lady Herders suffered dual defeats last week at the hands of two tough squads from opposites ends of the state.

First, Torrington came to the Rock on Feb. 16 to find an aggressive and tenacious Herder starting five and bench. Despite keeping the score close early and finding momentum at key junctures, the Lady Herders just couldn’t keep the Lady Trailblazers from building up a commanding lead in the second half that they just couldn’t overcome in the fourth quarter.

Torrington won 45-37 before the Glenrock faithful celebrated Senior Night and honored indoor track, boys and girls cager seniors and their families between the games.

Then Saturday, the Lady Herders travelled to Buffalo to take on the #2-ranked Lady Bison. With a 5-0 conference mark and 15-3 overall, Buffalo proved why they are ranked second in the 3A Northeast. Glenrock fell 66-42 in a conference game.

The remainder of the 3A Northeast rankings this week are (overall record, followed by quadrant record) #3 Newcastle 14-4, 4-1; #4 Moorcroft 10-9, 2-4; #5 Glenrock 8-9, 0-6.

Next up, the ladies head cross-county to take on the powerhouse Lady Bearcats Friday. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.

Douglas may prove tough for the Glenrock cagers to finish out the regular season. The Lady Cats are ranked at the top of the 3A Southeast and have the best record in the 3A in the state.

Douglas boasts a 20-1 overall record and is 6-0 in the conference.