Leadership changes in Herder sports, CCSD2 approves new head coaches for high school volleyball, boys, girls basketball

When student-athletes return to practices as early as next month, there will be some familiar faces in new roles. Three new head coaches will make their debut as the Glenrock High School athletic department begins a new era starting at the top and coaching staffs in three of the seven sports during the first semester.

Volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball will each have new head coaches as well as staff with Herder athletics taking on a new look.

Jim Sarvey will begin his first full school year as the new activities director. He taught social studies and was an assistant coach last year when he took over the position on an interim basis after Sharon Tieteman retired during the second semester of her second year in the district.

Sarvey made an immediate impression last spring when he filled the void of Tieteman during the busy months for Glenrock clubs, activities and sports. GHS principal Eric Makelky recommended to the Converse County School District No. 2 school board Sarvey be elevated to full-time A.D.

“I’m excited to recommend Mr. Jim Sarvey for the head high school girls basketball coach position,” he wrote in his recommendation to the school board that was obtained by the Glenrock Independent. “He brings successful coaching experience, enthusiasm and is up for the challenge of improving the Lady Herder basketball program.”

Leading the department will not be the only task for Sarvey. He will take over for Peter Fenster as high school girls basketball head coach.

The program is young and has struggled recent seasons but is loaded with talent and potential as evident in summer tournaments where the girls have put in a lot of work. GHS went 5-14 last year, finished third among four teams in the 3A Northeast Conference and last made it to the State tournament in 2022 while in 2A.

Sarvey has spent many years as an educator and coach before teaching social studies and serving as an assistant coach last year. Before Glenrock, he served as assistant girls basketball coach at Campbell County High School for 11 years.

In addition, Sarvey has been the 7th- and 8th-grade A team girls basketball coach for Twin Spruce Junior High in Gillette for four years, 7th grade boys basketball coach for TSJHS for two years and 8th grade boys basketball coach at Sage Valley Junior high in Gillette for three years.

VOLLEYBALL

Beginning next month, the Herder volleyball program will begin its new era. GHS science teacher Ashlee Lopez will take over for Megan Anderson.

“Ashlee has a strong background in fixing volleyball at the high school level and has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in her previous coaching positions,” Sarvey told the school board in his letter of recommendation. “I am confident that she will bring a high level of expertise and enthusiasm to our Herder commercial program, helping further develop our student-athletes both on and off the court.”

Prior to moving to Wyoming, Lopez coached competitive volleyball in Oklahoma. She is a former coach for Oklahoma Peak Performance Volleyball Club, head volleyball coach for Oklahoma City’s 11’s club volleyball team and is a former Edmond SantaFe High School volleyball assistant varsity coach and head JV coach.

BOYS BASKETBALL

There will also be new leadership in high school boys basketball where Shawn Huxtable will not return. His spot will be filled with another familiar face to students, Adam Humphrey, who is the brother of Lopez. He also teaches science at the high school and will now add head coach to his duties.

“Adam is an outstanding coach and teacher who has a proven track record of success both on and off the court. He has the ability to develop players both athletically and academically, and I am confident he will excel in this new role,” Sarvey said. “Adam’s best traits are his strong leadership skills and dedication to the overall development of his players. I believe he will be a valuable asset to our school’s athletic program.”

Humphrey was named Teacher of the Year in 2023. He is also a former 8th-grade head boys coach in Rawlins. He most recently served as head girls basketball coach at Glenrock from 2013-2015 where he was also an assistant boys basketball coach from 2015-2017 and most recently junior high head boys basketball coach in Glenrock.

“I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact Adam has had on his players, not only in terms of their performance on the court but also in terms of their personal growth and character development,” Sarvey said. “His passion for the game and commitment to his player make him ideal for this position,” Sarvey said.