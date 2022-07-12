Legion Auxiliary’s Operation Christmas Sends Packages to Soldiers Overseas
Pat Fulton photo
Barb Kumpula and Sierra Hamilton put toothpaste, disposable razors and other toiletries into boxes going to U.S. soldiers stationed overseas. The American Legion Auxiliary in Glenrock packs the boxes each year during their Operation Christmas event. The American Legion Auxiliary in Glenrock has been packing boxes for the soldiers for 21 years. The word is that the event started in Joanne Howe’s living room all those years ago.
*See this week's Glenrock Independent print edition for more photos
Glenrock Independent
