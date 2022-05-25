Let New Adventures Begin: Goodbye, good luck to 41 Herder seniors

There’s been little doubt in anyone’s mind – the Glenrock High School Class of 2022 is outstanding in academics, athletics, music, drama, animal husbandry, agriculture and more.

Herder High officials handed diplomas to 41 graduating seniors Sunday afternoon at commencement as parents, siblings, grandparents, other relatives and good friends packed the gymnasium to witness the graduates make the leap from students to adults.

The Class of 2022 was serenaded by Esperanza Almonte who sang the Star Spangled Banner, then marched into the packed house to an unusual Pomp and Circumstance arrangement, one which was just as unique as this batch of seniors.

The graduation entrance was led by James Downs, followed by the presentation of the class by GHS Principal Mark Fritz. Senior Adelaide Williams was Master of Ceremonies, while the senior address was given by Will Pinkerton.

Salutatorian Sage Preston spoke to the class, followed by the Valedictorian speech presented by Terrin Fauber.

“I know this is a generic graduation speech, but that doesn’t make it any less important. We have all made accomplishments throughout our high school careers,” Preston said.

GHS science teacher and coach Lauren Huntington gave the graduation address.

“The Class of 2022, I want to thank you for letting me be a part of your journey here in Glenrock. I’m proud of you. One of my favorite celebrity astrophysicists Neil DeGrasse Tyson said, ‘Everybody should have their mind blown at least once a day. If you do not have your mind blown once a day you are not doing enough exploring or reading, or learning.’ So go explore, read some stuff and continue learning and growing. Go out and change the world, and get your minds blown. Stay curious and always remember to be kind,” she said.

As the ceremony progressed, broad smiles seemed to land on the graduates’ faces one-by-one, as their high schools days were almost over. Diplomas were handed out and handshakes and tight hugs were exchanged.

As tassels were moved from right to left across purple mortarboards nearly in unison, the applause and congratulatory shouts from the audience was deafening.

With only memories left in their heads and hearts of their days at GHS, the students marched out of the gym to the Green Day song Good Riddance – a fitting end to the beautiful ceremony.

Congratulations to the GHS Class of 2022: Mallory L. Baker, Christopher Duane Bearfield, Joel James Bryan, Giulia Chirico, Zachary Dean Coleman, Terrin Lawrence Fauber, Kassia Amelia-Danee George, Gabriel Michael Georgius, Jacob Luke Grayson, Skylar Reese Harford, Kayleen Jo Harris, Kyle Dewayne Hiser, Izzabella Reanne Hoover James Theodore Huck, Dominic L. Kambestad, Brenton Scott Martin, Emily Winter Martinez, Dillon R. McAdaragh, Brookelynn Elizabeth Miller, Aidan Orozco, Hunter Lane Pickett, Julian David Pinkerton, Will Robert Pinkerton, Sage Michelle Preston, Jordyn Dawn Renquist, William Anthony Robinson, Misty Dianne Kricket Scales, Bryce Scott Schumacher, Summer Renae Schumacher, Cole Allen Skilbred (junior graduate), Alaczandria Mae Simpson, Bailey Marie Smith, Wyatt Robert Spurlock, Eric Zearl Suppes, Holly Ann Vrana, Emma Mae Wieser, Adelaide Kaylee Williams, Hilda Katarina Williams, Zander Gordon Winkler, Aaron Jacob Young and Filip Zidek.