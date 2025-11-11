Letter to the Editor: Vietnam vets truly deserve sincere welcome home on Veterans Day, as well as all days

TO THE EDITOR:

As Veterans Day approaches, we are reminded to thank a veteran for their service.

While this is appreciated by many of us who have served, some veterans deserve something even more meaningful. I’m speaking of our Vietnam Veterans.

These men and women served with honor but returned to a nation that turned its back on them. More than 50 years later, we have the chance to make things right. Each year, our governor proclaims a “Welcome Home Veterans Day,” but that means little unless we act on it as a community.

As a veteran who did not serve in Vietnam, I ask that this Veterans Day and every day after, when you meet a Vietnam Veteran, you look them in the eye and say, “Welcome Home.” Those two words mean more than we can imagine.

Respectfully,

Scott Schamber, Green River