Letters to the Editor: LWV disappointed by voter ‘proof of residency’

TO THE EDITOR:

The League of Women Voters of Wyoming (LWVWY) is disappointed by Gov. Mark Gordon’s decision to allow HB 156, proof of voter residency- registration qualifications, to pass into law without his signature. In his veto message, Gov. Gordon states that he is confident that our elections are conducted properly and questions the legality of this law and its necessity.

Yet, it now becomes part of our election code. The LWVWY primarily focuses on voter education and access, which has been a priority and is an issue we have always prioritized. We opposed this bill throughout the 2025 legislative session.

This bill only creates additional hoops for election officials and voters to jump through without benefiting election integrity. It threatens to disenfranchise eligible voters, increase the workload of our county clerks and their election staff, and expose Wyoming to lawsuits.

HB156 was supposed to help define a “bona fide” resident for voter registration. It did not do that. It appears that the main effect of this legislation is to discourage eligible people from exercising their right to vote.

Nancy Lockwood, president,

League of Women Voters

of Wyoming