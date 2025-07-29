Letters to the Editor: Patron upset over Kofed’s, Wolfley’s terminations from Glenrock Library

TO THE EDITOR:

This letter was originally penned to the Converse County Library Board on July 24. The author also submitted it as a letter to the editor.

I have been a patron of the Glenrock Library for the past four years after moving to Glenrock in 2021. I have participated in many of the classes and activities offered by the library, including but not limited to the Book Club and Cookbook Club, along with various craft classes. I especially enjoy having a library in my hometown rather than commuting to Casper or Douglas.

Jennifer Kofoed and Erin Wolfley were instrumental in my participation along with other library employees. I very much appreciate the fact these are members of our community running our library.

Last month, apparently the library board through Director Mary Manor and Asst. Director Crystal Hegglund determined the services of Erin and Jennifer were no longer needed, without an explanation.

It was relayed to me that a reason was unnecessary due to Wyoming being a right to work state. In other words, no “just cause” was considered and the “board” did it based on “just ‘cause we can!” Myself being a community member that explanation falls extremely short, disregarding the opinion of the community of Glenrock. I expect the “board” to be able to explain their actions to the community. My determination is both Jennifer Kofoed and Erin Wolfly performed their work duties quiet (sic) efficiently, politely with great professionalism and respect to the local community. Their removals, although they remain unexplained, appear motivated by unknown interests of the board and the director. I suspect it is to control this library from Douglas.

That is my suspicion and without reasonable explanation continues to be my belief.

What exactly are your motives and why do you find it unnecessary to address the taxpayers of Glenrock with unsolicited changes?

So, my questions are as follows:

1. What is the intent of the Director and the Converse County library board regarding the Glenrock library?

2. Is it your intention to run the Glenrock library from the Douglas library?

3. It is your intention to close the Glenrock library?

4. Do you intend to seek input from the local community of Glenrock regarding the library of Glenrock ?

5. Why did you fire the librarian Jennifer Kofoed and the library employee Erin Wolfley?

6. Is it your intention to close Glenrock library, and if so, then close the Douglas library?

Furthermore, regardless of your unstated desires and failure to convey them to our community, you should know this library is a cornerstone of our community and very important to the citizens of Glenrock. Classes and activities are attended by toddlers to seniors, as well as offering safe haven to latchkey children in our town. In your effort to dismantle our community in an effort to further your community, you have ruined two peoples lives without any EXPLANATION at all! Both Jennifer Kofoed and Erin Wolfley deserve an explanation of why you removed them from the Glenrock library staff. Moreover, they deserve to be treated professionally from an organization they served so very professionally.

We the citizens of Glenrock deserve to be treated professionally as well, from a board who deems themselves above us.

Currently the Converse County library board is an embarrassment to Glenrock.

Holly L. Fultz,

Glenrock