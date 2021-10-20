Library News

It’s getting to feel a bit like Halloween at the Converse County Libraries! We’ve got lots of great plans for all ages for some freaky fun in the coming couple of weeks.

Remember to stop in and get a ghost story or two to check out for your Halloween reading. We even have a display set up to help you find a scary adult book to read. Thumb through our DVDs to find a frightfully good movie to watch while cuddled up with the family! If you stop in and see a new face at the service point, we want you to welcome our newest addition to our staff, Glenrock native Scott Tombroek! Scott transferred to our branch after several months working at the Douglas Library as a circulation clerk.

The meeting time for the Adult Cross Stitch Basics & Beginners class has changed. We’ll try meeting twice per month on Wednesdays, from 3-5 p.m., starting Oct. 20. Bring whatever project you are currently working on. This is a fun group, we always welcome new members.

The Glenrock Library continues with our regular weekly activities for kids and teens: Storytime for kids in our MakerSpace on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m., Teen Game Night on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., and a Teen D&D Meetup on Fridays from 5-7 p.m.

In addition we are offering a Teen Book Club & Movie event, Halloween edition Oct. 21, from 4-7 p.m. (game night will be 7-8 p.m. for this evening). The group has been reading Shirley Jackson’s classic horror novel The Haunting of Hill House, and they will watch one of the three movie versions of the book after their discussion.

For the tweens, we have a MakerSpace Craft Day Oct. 22 from 1-5 p.m. Kids just need to stop in and see Ms. Rita for instructions on the craft anytime during those hours.

We are hosting an adult Artisan Alley Paint & Sip party in the library MakerSpace Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. We will enjoy wine, soft drinks and snacks while painting adorable wooden Trick or Treat Trays!

Participants will have their choice of two festive designs. The fee is $45 plus tax for materials and instruction, payable prior to class at www.artisanalley307.com (please register well in advance of the class as we must have at least 10 people signed up). If you can’t make this date but would like to do the project, the same class will be held in Douglas Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

The library staff is excited about participating in the town’s Trunk or Treat event downtown again this year on Oct. 29. We’ll be all dressed up in The Nightmare Before Christmas costumes and handing out candy to all the ghosts and goblins we meet!

To round out our activities for Halloween this year, the teen Horror Club will have their party Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; children are invited to enjoy a Winnie The Pooh-themed Halloween party on the same day from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Costumes for the kids party are optional, but we would love to see them!

Our Book & Brew Club for adults is getting in on the Halloween fun as well, reading a book with a supernatural element by a Wyoming author this month, titled The Burqa Cave by Dean Petersen of Cheyenne. The book is a murder mystery set in a small Wyoming town.

We will meet Nov. 3 to discuss the book and that the book’s author will join us for our event.

If you are interested in any of our events, need to sign up for a class or just want more information, contact Tamara at 436-2573, or email tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org