Library News

As much as we look forward to gathering with friends and family to enjoy a sumptuous Thanksgiving meal, this holiday has always been a time to remember and reflect.

We think of our blessings, and we give thanks for all that we have. We try to reach out and help others who are less fortunate. We renew our pledges to bring more gratitude into our lives, knowing, with all the recent research on the subject, that we can achieve more peace and happiness by being thankful.

It is in this vein that your Converse County Libraries wish to say that we are tremendously grateful for our communities, our patrons, donors, and our friends. We are so thankful for the generosity and support we receive from our Library Board, our Converse County Commissioners, and our local city officials.

We appreciate the people who patronize our libraries, and we hope always to be here to provide entertainment through books, movies, audiobooks, ebooks, magazines, and computer access. We are proud to be a trusted source for those who need assistance with computers, devices, databases, copying needs, faxing and more. We love the fact that more and more people are discovering the many events we offer, from crafting, to mixology, to book clubs, cookbook clubs, concerts and beyond. We love our jobs, and are proud of our mission statement to provide “a wealth of resources to make a positive difference in the lives of our patrons.” We strive to do that every day!

We wish our patrons and friends a very happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday this year. The Converse County Libraries will be closed Thursday, November 24th through the 26th. We will reopen for normal business on Monday, November 28th.

Upcoming adult events include an Artisan Alley Paint & Sip Board Class to make charming Christmas Advent Boards on Wednesday, November 30th at 6:30 pm in the MakerSpace of the CCL Glenrock Library. This class carries a $45 fee, for instruction and all materials by Artisan Alley. We ask that you register/pay online at artisanalley307.com. As with all Board Classes, if you don’t like the specific board project, you may choose another design from the Artisan Alley Board Gallery found online. Please note: we do need to have at least 10 people signed up for the class to meet.

In addition, we have lots of fun in store at the library for the Christmas season!

We are holding a Christmas Tree Festival this year, which will be on display from December 3-30th. The public may vote on their favorite tree by December 15th, which will be the date of our Polar Express Christmas Lights Bus Tour! Local businesses, organizations, and individuals are welcome to decorate a tree for the festival. This year they will be on display only, there is no accompanying auction, and folks will get their tree and decorations back at the end of the display period. For more information, contact us at 436-2573.

We will also be running our annual December Book Sale from December 3-10. Stop in and shop for those coveted printed holiday gifts! Think about having your own Jolabokaflod, an Icelandic tradition wherein everyone in the family receives a book for Christmas and the household retires early on Christmas night to read in bed!

We close this week with a quote by the inimitable Oscar Wilde, from his play, A Woman of No Importance: “After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one's own relations.”