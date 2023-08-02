Library News: Are you ready for the Valentine Love Local Market in Glenrock this weekend?

Your Converse County Library Glenrock is all geared up for the Grand Re-opening of our newly renovated Meeting Hall this coming weekend! We hope you’ll all come by on Saturday, February 11th from 9 am to 3 pm for our first annual “Love Local” Valentine Market & Festival! And, many businesses around town are getting into the action as well, so be sure to check out places such as Sips, Frank’s Ft Diablo, The Classic, and Rosie’s Cantina for lunch, dinner, and drink specials. Town Square will have deals on Ice Skating if you’ve shopped at our Market, and Rusty’s Knotty Pine is holding a spaghetti dinner and St. Valentine’s Day Massacre costume party Saturday night! Other businesses such as Unbound are offering discounts on that day as well (with a business card from the Market), and our wonderful Paleon Museum will have a deal on tours that day! The New Ashley’s Gifts is holding an artisan market as well, and the chance to decorate Valentine’s Day cookies for $10.

The Love Local event is free to attend. We are very excited to feature over 45 vendors at the library, with gifts, clothing, accessories, crafts, artisans, gourmet food, cupcakes, jewelry, as well as businesses and services from our community. We have vendors from Glenrock, Douglas, Casper, and Gillette! You can see a full list of our vendors and highlights of the Market on our dedicated Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/glenrocklovelocal.

There will be crafting opportunities at the CCL Glenrock Love Local event, including Valentine Cards for kids to craft in the Children’s area, and our MakerSpace will feature our friends from Artisan Alley with a discounted Vintage Truck craft available for only $25! We ask that you sign up at artisanalley307 for this craft, and you may drop in to paint anytime from 9 am to 2 pm!

Booths for the Market will be located throughout both floors of the main library building, and, of course, in our beautiful remodeled Meeting Hall. This space has undergone a wonderful facelift with improved acoustics, a state-of-the-art sound system, well-equipped catering kitchen, and the ability to divide the room into two meeting rooms. We are excited to show off the new features for community events! There has already been a wedding held in the Meeting Hall last weekend, and we look forward to hosting many occasions in this newly appointed space!

For information about the upcoming Love Local Market at your CCL Glenrock, contact us at 436-2573, or tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org. There’s something for everyone in our community that day, whether you are into food, crafting, dinosaurs, ice skating, delicious coffee, costume parties, shopping and more! Who says small towns are boring? There’s lots to love in Glenrock, including your library during Library Lover’s Month!