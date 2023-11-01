Library News Jan. 11, 2023

A new year is upon us and The Converse County Library Glenrock has lots of fun activities and events in store!



YOUTH ACTIVITIES

We are excited that our Children’s Storytime hours on Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 10-11 a.m. are moving back into our newly renovated meeting hall.

Book Club ‘tweens will meet Jan. 13 from 2-2:30 p.m. Our teens, and anyone else interested in YA (young adult) fiction, will meet for their book club at brunch Jan. 21 from 10-11 a.m.



ADULT EVENTS

Our yoga classes for adults, taught by certified instructor Ruth Middleton, is held every Wednesday at 12 noon. The small fee of $5 per class is paid to Ruth at the door. These classes are for all levels of practice, from beginning to expert. Ruth also teaches on Monday mornings at the Rec Center.

Our Food for Thought Cookbook Club at the library has a rescheduled meeting time tonight, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. in the MakerSpace. The theme for the potluck celebrates January as National Soup Month. This friendly group meets once per month, usually on Mondays and always welcomes new members.

The adult Book Club met for lunch at Frank’s Ft. Diablo last Saturday.



READY, SET, GO!

The construction and remodeling of our Converse County Library Meeting Hall, housed in the old library building next door to our current location, is mostly completed now. We are waiting on a few final details, but people may reserve the space for certain activities.

At this time the kitchen is not fully functional, as some finishing touches remain to be done. For information on the space, contact the library staff.

We are planning a Grand Opening for the Meeting Hall Feb. 11, our “Love Local: Valentine Market” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We are hoping to highlight local artisans, caterers, bakers, merchants, organizations, services and beyond! If you are a crafter, provide food services in town, have a business, sell produce or eggs, please let us know!

There will be no booth fees and it is completely free to participate. We want to partner with local residents and businesses to showcase all that is available in our community. Keep your eye on this space for more details as the month progresses.



BOOK BLITZ MONTH

January is also National Book Blitz Month, originally conceived to encourage publishers to market new books and to get people excited about reading new works.

We are thrilled to be hosting an online Zoom author event featuring a Wyoming native and NYT Bestselling writer.

Ron Franscell will be with us online Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. from his current home in New Mexico!

He will be discussing his latest true-crime thriller, ShadowMan and his upcoming and highly anticipated return to crime fiction, Deaf Row. Please register with the library to receive the Zoom invitation. Participants may either zoom from their home computers, or come into the library for the event and watch with a group.

Ron has written numerous true crime bestsellers, and some very well-reviewed novels. Two of his books feature crimes in Wyoming: the widely read book about a horrific crime in Casper, The Darkest Night (originally published as The Fall), and Alice and Gerald: A Homicidal Love Story.

ShadowMan: An Elusive Psycho Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling, published about 10 months ago, has been hailed as a “. . . pulse-pounding account of the first time in history that the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit created a psychological profile to catch a serial killer.”

Find the spine-chilling book trailer for the upcoming Deaf Row, to be released on February 14, at https://ronfranscell.com/2022/12/23/drtrailer/. You may pre-order the book at Wind City Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and others.

In addition, we’ve made arrangements with Ron to offer the opportunity for participants to purchase signed copies of ShadowMan.

Other events this month for adults include a free Vision Board Class with Ruth Middleton Jan. 21 at 10 a.m., a class on De-Cluttering in celebration of Get Organized Month, Jan. 24 from 6-8 p.m., and a Valentine Card-Making Class Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

To sign up for these free classes and/or other events, or for more information, contact Tamara at 436-2573 or tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org