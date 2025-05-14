Library News, May 14, 2025

Converse County libraries are finalizing our 2025 summer reading programs for all ages!

We are so excited for our activities for this fun theme, “Color Our World.” The summer will include reading challenges to win prizes, crafting, creating, concerts and more! Everyone can begin registering and logging their activities on Sunday, June 1 at yourccl.beanstack.org

There will be awesome kickoff parties at both libraries to get folks involved and invigorated for the summer.

Glenrock’s kickoff celebration is on Thursday, June 5 from 5-7 p.m., and includes music, food and fun. We will have the Glenrock Lions Club on hand with their famous burgers and dogs for sale, and a concert with the always colorful Chad Lore!

Douglas’ summer kickoff event for the summer reading program will be part of the excitement for Jackalope Days, and will be on Friday, June 13 from 4-6 p.m. Be sure to check out the action on that day in the library parking lot!

Keep an eye out for detailed information on all of the summer fun to come soon.

GLENROCK ACTIVITIES

At the CCL Glenrock, we are starting up “Pokemon with Ashley,” again, in the Tween area of the library on Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. for ages 8-11. There will be a Tween STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) drop-in event on Friday, May 16, from 1-5 p.m. Participants should see Ms. Rita for details.

Glenrock Teens events include a “Just Dance Party” on Thursday, May 15 from 6-7 p.m., a Mocktail DIY to make Blue Lagoon Coolers on May 20 from 4-5 p.m., and an “End of the Year” party outside in the Courtyard on May 22, 6-8 p.m. In addition, they have D&D meet-ups on Fridays from 3-6 p.m.

Adults will have our Cross Stitch & Craft Group on May 19 from 2-4 p.m. in the Magenta Room.

We welcome new and old friends for our Adult Soup & Support Grief Group on Monday, May 19, as well. This group is generously co-sponsored by licensed counselor and social worker Audrey Mathson, and the wonderful folks at the Glenrock Health Center. It includes a light soup supper, provided by GHC, and is for anyone experiencing any kind of grief or loss.

For this upcoming Grief Group, we will be working on collages as a way to express our feelings while making the journey toward healing. We will provide magazines and poster board, but if you have something that expresses your feelings about your loved one, bring it along!

Here is a quote about how using collage can help with grief, from Tending to the Pain of Loss Through Collage, by Megan Devine: “Creative practices can also help you deepen your connection with that which is lost. Death doesn’t end a relationship; it changes it. Writing, painting and other creative processes allow the conversation that began in life Before to continue in life After. The stories we create are a continuation of love. And sometimes, creation allows us to connect and relate to the world again, in our own new ways, in this whole new life.”

DOUGLAS ACTIVITIES

In Douglas we are continuing to offer Children’s Storytime and Youth DIY events on Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m. and 4-5 p.m., respectively. There is a special event this week for families and kids: on Friday, May 16 from 3-4 p.m. there will be an American Red Cross Program, “Prepare with Pedro.”

It is a 30-45 minute preparedness education program for grades K-2 and their families, that teaches students how to be prepared and take action for things such as home fires, or a local hazard or weather event. For information on this important event, contact Ms. Sandra at the CCL Douglas (358-3644).

Teens in Douglas have such things to look forward to in the coming weeks such as a Billiards Club organizational meeting on Friday, May 16 from 4-6 p.m., a cooking event on May 20 from 4-5 p.m. to make Hungarian Goulash, and another Teen Chef activity to make Confetti Bowls on May 21 from 4-5 p.m. Young Adults will also have a Karaoke Night on May 23 from 6-8 p.m., and there are regular D&D meet-ups on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.

You may find detailed information about CCL events in our weekly ad in this paper, on our website at yourccl.org, our FB pages, and the printed calendars available at the first floor service points. The Converse County libraries are open on M,T, W, F from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are closed on Sundays.