Library News for November 16

As we approach the Great American Sprint to the 2022 Holiday Season, your Converse County Libraries are in full festive swing! We currently have a full display downstairs in the Glenrock Library (where the non-fiction books live) of tantalizing cookbooks for you to peruse as you plan your Thanksgiving activities.



READ A NEW COOKBOOK

Whether you are hosting this year, or just taking a dish to a loved one’s home, rather than simply searching online, abandon yourself to the pleasure of paging through a gorgeously illustrated cookbook to stimulate the senses! You just might find the next family favorite hiding in one of the pages, whether it’s dessert, an exotic turkey dish, an appetizer, a salad, or a side. There are many of interesting recipes to be found in Black Tie & Boots, Timeless Traditions from the New West, a Wyoming Cookbook which was compiled by the University of Wyoming in 2005. Check out this book to take a look at Thai Turkey Nachos or Turkey Meatballs in Orange Cranberry Sauce.

Another favorite is the recipe for Gray Biscuits, an old logging camp recipe.

“Excellent biscuits with great flavor, texture and appearance,” the contributor, an animal-science student who brought the recipe with her to school at UW, said. “If your biscuits don’t look gray like the original ones did, it’s probably because you washed your hands before making them, which was not always the custom in 1930s logging camps, from which the recipe came.”



COME CRAFT WITH US

In the midst of this busy time, we hope you can find a little bit of time for yourself this month to craft with us!

Sign up now for our adult Christmas Diamond Painting Class Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m. The class is free and all materials are provided by the library. Participants do need to register prior to the class. Seats are limited by the number of kits we have.

Our teens are also working on Diamond Art this week, in the form of a drop-in craft class Nov. 16-18. They may drop in anytime during business hours that week and ask Ms. Jenn, our teen programmer, to get them set up with a piece of Diamond Art to work on.



ART RECEPTION

Nov. 17 will bring a public reception for our current Art Exhibit at the CCL Glenrock, “Lights on Art,” which celebrates the talent and creativity of local young people! The reception is open to all, and will be from 5-7 p.m. We hope you’ll come in, enjoy some refreshments and peruse the impressive works of art on display from kids in our community.



ADULT EVENTS

If you need a restorative break from getting ready for Turkey Day, don’t forget that your CCL Glenrock is now offering Yoga Classes Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 12 noon, with a $5 fee payable to certified instructor Ruth Middleton at the door. Ruth also teaches Mondays at the Glenrock Rec Center at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Other adult events in the offering include our Cross Stitch & Craft Class Nov. 21 from 2-4 p.m., our Cookbook Club which meets Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the MakerSpace of the library (theme: Thanksgiving), and an Artisan Alley Paint & Sip Board Class (adults 21 and over only please, wine will be served along with other refreshments) Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The Artisan Alley Event (fee: $45) will see us working on a choice of three charmingly festive Advent Boards for Christmas. To register/pay prior to class, please go to www.artisanalley307.com. We need to have at least 10 people signed up for the class to meet.



FOR THE KIDS

As always, we feature Storytime for children Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m., and our teens enjoy weekly game nights on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., and D&D Meetups Fridays from 4-6 p.m. We will close for Thanksgiving Nov. 24-26, reopening for business Nov. 28.



BUST OUT YOUR TREES

We are having a Christmas Tree Festival this year at the Glenrock Library, and we are calling on the community to help us decorate!

This year the trees are just for display and are not being auctioned off for charity, though that might be a part of the festival in future years.

For now, individuals and businesses may sign up to decorate a tree to be displayed in the library and the public can vote on their favorites during the Christmas season!

If you are interested, stop in the library and fill out an entry form specifying your name and the theme of your tree. Entries may be set up in the library anytime Nov. 28-Dec. 2, ideally prior to the Downtown Shop Hop, in which we are participating! Watch for more details to come!

As we anticipate the pleasures of next week, gathered with loved ones around the table, this quote from novelist Sarah Addison Allen seems in line with the season: “It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon.”

For more information or to sign up for classes, call Tamara Lehner at 436-2573 or email her via tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org