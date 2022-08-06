Library News for the week of 6-8-2022

Congratulations to everyone responsible for the Town Square! The Converse County Libraries’ staff are happy to see new businesses taking shape downtown. We hope to add to the great quality of life in town with our plans for a new StoryWalk in the Glenrock Town Park!

The StoryWalk is the pet project of our Converse County Library Director Cindy Moore. She was the impetus behind the StoryWalk along the river in Douglas a few years ago, and she made our dreams come true in Glenrock by writing a grant to develop one in our community as well.

The grant that CCL Director Moore obtained will not only provide for a brand new StoryWalk in Glenrock, which encourages interest in reading and stories in children, and at the same time boosts health and wellbeing with outdoor activity, will also repair the installment in Douglas, which suffered some vandalism earlier this year.

The Town of Glenrock has generously assisted us in choosing the location for the StoryWalk, and will help with the physical installation once our stands are completed. The library will change out the story several times per year. The location in the Town Park will provide a scenic and shady path for families to enjoy while they experience the stories. CCL Glenrock will have a grand opening celebration once the project is complete, hopefully later in the summer.

This week is the beginning of the 2022 Summer Reading Season! We have events, activities and prizes for all ages to participate in this year’s “Oceans of Possibilities” program. You can sign up now at www.yourccl.beanstack.org

Then, stop by the library to pick up your swag bag with more information on how to make the most of the programs.

There will be a festive Summer Reading Kickoff Party this Friday, June 10, from 5-7 p.m. outside of the library. We will have food, fun, games and a DIY Splash Pad (a sprinkler to run through). In addition, the ever-popular Chad Lore will be entertaining the crowd with sea shanties and pirate ditties! We can’t wait for the return of Oompa Ice at the party as well.

Kids won’t want to miss out on the Stuffed Animal Sleepover June 8. Bring in your favorite stuffed animal and let them spend the night with friends making mischief in the library. You can pick them up June 9 and see what hijinx they got up to overnight!

Other summer reading activities this year include a Scavenger Hunt for Sea Creatures, a Children’s Concert, “Sing of the Sea,” with Aspen Black, a Teen Floating Gardens Craft as well as Ice-Dyeing, Adult Snorkeling & Fly Fishing Lessons, a Concert by the Cliffs at Natural Bridge with Joey Leone in July, and much more!

Sign up for Summer Reading online, or stop by the library for full details.

We encourage everyone to take in our exciting Smithsonian Museum on Main Street exhibit, Crossroads: Changes in Rural America, on display in the Douglas Library through June 25. We have two big remaining events in conjunction with the exhibit, funded by a generous grant from Wyoming Humanities. On June 21 (Douglas) and June 22 (Glenrock), Miss V, the Gypsy Cowbelle will present her concert and short documentary on her experiences as a Modern Day Homesteader. To close out the exhibit, we are thrilled to announce that we are hosting noted author Craig Johnson, creator of the popular Longmire series, in an appearance at the CCL Douglas on Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m.

CCL Glenrock will be holding our annual book sale June 20-25. In addition, the Deer Creek Days Art Show will be on display that week and entries are due by June 16. We are excited to be hosting the Art Show awards reception again this year, on Saturday, June 25 at 1 p.m.

It’s heating up at the library this summer, and we hope you’ll be a part of the fun!