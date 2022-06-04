Library News for the week of April 6, 2022

April is here and your CCL Glenrock is busy with plans for the spring and summer seasons!

We have an adult Gratitude Group, comprised of members from both Glenrock and Douglas, who meet via Zoom every month or so to discuss how practicing gratitude on a regular basis can enhance your life.

The group will meet next on Zoom April 11 at 8 p.m. We are reading a book by Sarah ban Breathnach called The Simple Abundance Companion: Following Your Path to Something More, which illuminates the benefits of living in gratitude. This month, we are also working on making a list of “100 Things I Love About Myself.” If you are interested in joining this group, please contact Tamara at the library.

Converse County Library Director Cindy Moore, CCL Glenrock Branch Manager Jennifer Kofoed and CCL Adult Programming Manager Tamara Lehner are planning to attend the Glenrock Town Council Meeting April 11 at 7 p.m. to discuss the installation of a StoryWalk in Glenrock.

The CCL Douglas has a StoryWalk along the river, but it was vandalized a few months ago. Moore wrote a grant to repair the installation in Douglas, and to create a new one in Glenrock, and the group wishes to present the project to the town for help and guidance as to optimum placement for the library-sponsored StoryWalk in our community. We are very excited about this project, and hope the town will be as well!

The idea of a Storywalk –literally taking an illustrated children’s book, page by page, and mounting it along a walking path on stands – thus encouraging both literacy and healthy outdoor activity for children and adults, was the brainchild of Anne Ferguson.

According to an online article posted by Book Riot, Literacy Among The Leaves, Everything You Wanted to Know about Storywalks, December 2021, “The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.”

Ferguson, an employee of the Vermont Public Health Department, said the StoryWalk project was “a way to convince families to get outside and be active while engaging with literacy. She was on the hunt to create something that required the adults to be active alongside children, with no financial limitations that would leave some families out. StoryWalk was born.” The stories are changed out on a regular basis, to keep interest high.

Other upcoming adult events at the library include our popular yearly Pysanky Class, or Ukrainian Easter Egg Decorating. It is April 12 at the MakerSpace in the library from 6-9 p.m. This is for beginners (or those who’ve taken the class in the past and would like a refresher) with instructor Lisa McDonald, a fourth-generation Ukrainian, who learned this art-form from her mother and grandmother as a young girl.

The library will pay for the instruction and participants need only pay a small $10 fee for materials. We can all feel good about taking the class this year especially, as McDonald is donating all proceeds from the class to her beloved war-torn Ukraine.

Please sign up with the library for the Pysanky class in advance. The materials fee is payable in cash or check at the class. Lisa will have additional supplies for sale, for those who wish to create more beautiful eggs at home after the class. These works of art are made with a special age-old process using hot wax to “write” or draw designs on the egg, and then by dipping them into a series of different colored dyes. These dyes are highly specialized formulas, and are very different that modern egg coloring kits.

We also have a Spring Needlefelting class for adults, where we will be needlefelting a cheery Robin Redbreast, coming up April 20 from 6-8 p.m. This class is free, but for planning purposes we do ask that you sign up ahead of time.

We have an exciting concert April 26 at 6:30 p.m. with internationally known cellist Evan Drachman. This concert is also free, made possible by the Wyoming Arts Council and the New York City-based Piatigorsky foundation.

May will bring an exciting exhibit curated by the Smithsonian Institute and coordinated by the Wyoming Humanities Council.

This “Museum on Main Street,” or MOMS Exhibit is titled “Crossroads, Changes in Rural America,” and will be on display in the CCL Douglas from May 14 to June 25.

We are one of only a handful of locations in Wyoming selected to host this exciting, interactive exhibit.

To sign up for any of the activities mentioned here, call 436-2573 or email tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org