Library News for the week of April 7, 2021

NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK

National Library Week (NLW), April 4 - 10, is a time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions and promote library use and support. The theme for 2021 is Welcome to Your Library.

During the pandemic, library workers continue to exceed their communities’ demands and adapt resources and services to meet their users’ needs during these challenging times. Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries offer endless opportunities to transform lives through education and lifelong learning.

First sponsored in 1958, NLW is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April.

Please visit your Converse County Library in either Glenrock or Douglas this week to discover special activities and displays. You can tell us if/how your library was able to help you through the COVID-19 pandemic, and your favorite things about your library/favorite librarian. If you don’t yet have a Converse County library card, stop in and let us tell you how to get one!

A LIVE CONCERT!

The Converse County Library is pleased to announce a “Live! @ The Library” free concert April 8 at 7 p.m. in our meeting hall. Trinkle Brass Works will be on hand live with a wonderful program to welcome spring.

Trinkle Brass Works has performed together since 1977. Their mission is to “delight audiences with virtuosity and adventurous programming, uniquely blended with music from the Renaissance and Baroque Eras performed on authentic period instruments to newly commissioned works on modern instruments.”

The musicians perform around the world, in concert halls and orchestras throughout the U.S. and Europe. Their appearance here in our community is part of their mission to provide outreach in rural areas.

The use of masks is strongly encouraged and we ask you to please practice social distancing. You will need to reserve your seat to this free performance as space is limited.

BOOKS N BREWS

Our Book & Brew Club is meeting live for the first time since last fall, although Zoom is available if needed. We are meeting April 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the CCL Meeting Hall. We’ll order pizza for the group while we discuss this month’s book selection, Isolde, Queen of the Western Isles by Rosalind Miles.

TEEN TIME

Our teen area is very popular with the 12-to-18-year -old crowd.

They take full advantage of Thursday night boardgame nights from 6-8 p.m. and D&D meet ups on Fridays from 4-7 p.m. There are a range of other craft, cooking, book club, horror club and other activities during the week, so be sure and check out our web page at www.yourccl.org or our Glenrock Library Facebook page and click on the events tab.

KIDS’ ACTIVITIES

We are continuing with Facebook live online Storytime for children Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m.

We hope folks will be delighted to learn that we are bringing back our live, in-person Storytime with Miss Rita on Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. beginning April 8! Space is limited however, due to our policy of providing social distancing, so please reserve your seat for this live event with Miss Rita by calling the library.

To sign up, reserve your seats for an event or for more information on any of the library’s programs, contact Tamara Lehner at 436-2573, or tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org

We end this week’s article with this quote, “Music is the literature of the heart, it commences where speech ends.” – Alphonse de Lamartine