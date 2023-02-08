Library News for the week of Aug. 2, 2023

The 2023 summer reading season at your Converse County Libraries has officially come to an end, finishing up another successful round of programs for all ages. However, we do have a couple of programs that we had to reschedule into August, and we are hoping that our patrons and friends will support us with their attendance!

SHARI SIMMONS AT

AYRES NATURAL BRIDGE SATURDAY

We have invested a substantial amount to bring a nationally-recognized presenter to Converse County on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. TED Talk speaker Shari Simmons, out of Colorado, will be at Ayres Natural Bridge on that day for Kindness Matters, which will illustrate all of the ways in which practicing kindness to others actually benefits us as much or more than it does those to whom we are kind!

This program is one for which Shari is very excited and we think that the audience will find this warm, vibrant speaker very engaging! She is a nationally recognized keynote speaker, successful author, trauma survival expert, and a dedicated teacher and licensed therapist who has worked in the mental health field for many years, helping humans of all ages to navigate life in a more positive way.

This exciting event was rescheduled from earlier in the summer when we didn’t have very many folks signed up. The topic was created to compliment our summer reading theme, All Together Now, celebrating friendship, kindness and unity. Shari has spoken for us at Converse County Libraries several times, including on her inspirational book, Which Way, co-written with her mother who is a survivor of extreme childhood trauma.

We hope that you will come out to the beautiful surroundings of Ayres Natural Bridge for this uplifting program! We will have a small picnic lunch available and the entire event is free and family-friendly. We do ask for planning purposes that you please let us know you are coming! Sign up by calling 436-2573 or email tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org

MURDER MYSTERY

PICNIC PARTY

Also rescheduled from earlier is our Murder Mystery Picnic Party at Natural Bridge: Fine Wine, Good Friends, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m.

At this event, you don’t have to be an actor, you can just come (with a dish to share, if you wish) and try to solve the mystery! This event is also free and is family friendly. Please sign up as above for the Murder Mystery as well.

CINDY MOORE

STORYWALK

We invite you to visit our new addition to the Glenrock community, the Cindy Moore StoryWalk® installed in Glenrock Town Park along the creekside path. This wonderful feature is the product of CCL former director Cindy Moore's dauntless pursuit of funding for the project, a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation and the Town of Glenrock who installed it for us.

The StoryWalk® is a series of stands, each with a page or two of a children’s picture book. As you walk along the path you can read the story. This month’s story is One Small Thing, by Marsha Diane Arnold and Laura Watkins, which teaches us that when even small creatures gather together to each do one small thing to help their friend, they can transform his life. These installations are in all 50 states and were the brainchild of Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library to promote a love of outdoor activity and reading in children and families.

Our StoryWalk® will be changed out about every month or so throughout the year. You may visit whenever the park is open.

BUTTERFLY

QUILT RAFFLE

Don’t forget that our beautiful butterfly quilt raffle to benefit the CC Library Foundation is ongoing, even though the quilt will be displayed at the Douglas Library in August.

The drawing is Sept. 1 and we will have tickets available through that date at either library, or from any foundation board member.

ZOOM

AUTHOR EVENT

Other exciting upcoming events for adults include an author event via Zoom for our August Book & Brew selection, One for the Blackbird, One for the Crow by Olivia Hawker. This book is set in territorial Wyoming and was a runner-up to be selected to represent Wyoming at the Library of Congress’ National Book Fair. We are thrilled that Olivia “Libby” Hawker was open to speaking with our book club over Zoom about this outstanding historical novel set in our own beautiful state!

LINDSEY STERLING

CONCERT

An extraordinary artist is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper: Lindsey Stirling is a multimedia artist who sings, dances, composes music and plays the violin. She has her own YouTube channel, featuring her enchanting performances and is appearing across the U.S. on her Walk Off the Earth tour. The concert is Friday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m. Our Culture Club will sponsor a group if we get at least 10 people to sign up. Tickets will run around $40 with the group discount. Those interested will need to contact Tamara and pay for their tickets by cash or check by Aug. 11 so that we can pick up the tickets in person and avoid all of the service fees.

SOMETHING

TO PONDER

Our quote is, appropriately enough, about the first week of August, by Natalie Babbitt, the author of the beloved classic, Tuck Everlasting: "The first week of August hangs at the very top of summer, the top of the live-long year, like the highest seat of a Ferris wheel when it pauses in its turning. The weeks that come before are only a climb from balmy spring, and those that follow a drop to the chill of autumn, but the first week of August is motionless, and hot. It is curiously silent, too, with blank white dawns and glaring noons, and sunsets smeared with too much color."