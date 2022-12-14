Library News for the week of Dec. 14, 2022

The holiday fun continues at your Converse County Library Glenrock with our Christmas Tree Festival in full swing!

We have great entries from several individuals with their favorite sports teams, from ABATE soliciting donations for their toy drive, Main Street as they encourage us to shop local, and the Crossroads Veterinary Clinic!

Two of the fan favorites thus far are the Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department with Chief Santa’s Aerial Unit, and the throw down entry from the Glenrock Police Department with a dastardly crime scene that features a suspicious melting of our old friend Frosty!

The trees in the festival will be on display through the end of the month, but if you’d like to cast your vote for your favorite, be sure to stop by the library by the night of our Polar Express Christmas Event on Thursday, Dec. 15.

ADULT YOGA

Our adult yoga classes this month are set for Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, 12 noon in the Magenta Room downstairs. Admission is $5 per session, payable at the door to our certified instructor Ruth Middleton. Or, should you wish, you may bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the food bank.

HOLIDAY

LIGHTS TOUR

The Polar Express City Lights Bus Tour, generously sponsored by the Converse County School District #2, is Dec. 15, with departures at 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The 7:30 p.m. departure is sold out but there may still be room on the earlier runs. The Polar Express Bus will tour around town and the passengers will sing carols all the way! We encourage folks to come up to half an hour early to the main library building, in order to enjoy cocoa and cookies before their magical journey. We also invite participants to wear warm jammies — just like in the movie! In addition, if you are able, you may bring a toy for the toy drive, or a non-perishable food item for the food pantry.

HOW TO HELP

If you are looking for a good cause this holiday, we have many opportunities to donate to worthy causes in the library.

We have a Silver Bells tree, by the HERD, a Christian youth group who wish to determine the needs of our seniors in the community, and try to meet them. We have forms you may fill out for yourself or for a senior whom you know may have a need to be filled this holiday season.

The library has our mitten tree again this year and we are accepting donations of warm hats, mittens and scarves for children and adults in need. You can drop off toys here for the ABATE toy drive, too.

ART EXHIBIT

We are currently featuring a beautiful, meaningful Art Exhibit at the CCL Glenrock, Altars of Reconciliation. It is created by CIVA, Christians in the Visual Arts, and contains works which explore the tension/dichotomy/beauty and love to be found in the deeply anchored Christian faith of many Native Americans.

These nationally recognized artists have found ways to express their roots in both traditional religion and the spiritual beliefs centered in their ancient tribal heritage.

Altars of Reconciliation will be on display at our library through Jan. 10. Art exhibits such as this one reflect the desire to provide art and culture through our library system by our Converse County Library Foundation Board and our Art Exhibit Coordinator Chevy Walton.

FREE GIFT

WRAPPING STATION

In an effort to make the holidays less stressful for Glenrock residents, your CCL Glenrock is once again offering a free gift wrapping station downstairs in our Orange Room.

If you need a bigger space to wrap up something special for someone or you just need to get away from prying eyes, stop in and take advantage of this service.

We have boxes, gift bags, wrapping paper, bows, scissors and tape, and just about everything you need to check off at least one of your holiday chores.

MORE INFO

More information on events and more can be found on our Glenrock Library Facebook page, our website at yourccl.org or feel free to stop by in person for an activity calendar.

Please contact us at 307-436-2573 to reserve your City Lights Bus Tour seats. You can also email Tamara via tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org

We do want to let people know that the Converse County Libraries will be closed Dec. 26, so be sure to stock up early for the Christmas weekend with all of your books, movies, audiobooks, magazines and more.

Our quote this week is from The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg, “Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see.”