Library News for the week of Dec. 8, 2021

December is upon us, and magic is all around! At the Converse County Library Glenrock, we have lots of festive events planned for December!

JOLABOKAFLOD

We are promoting a new tradition for our patrons and friends this year, one that’s been lovingly celebrated for decades in Iceland! It’s called Jolabokaflod!

During World War II, many items and commodities were in short supply in Iceland, but one that was not scarce was paper. Books became very prized gifts in this well-read and literary society. It became a yearly event for families to wrap up a new book for everyone in the household, which would then be opened on Christmas Eve. People eagerly anticipated the gift of stories, and would sit by the fire or tree with some hot chocolate to read peacefully together on this magical night.

This unique way of being together as a family on Christmas Eve, after the hustle and bustle of the season, has been catching on around the world by book lovers!

Some folks have garnished the tradition by adding in the opening of a new pair of pajamas, as well as books, for everyone in the household.

We would like to encourage everyone to think about bringing this charming ritual into your holiday plans. If buying a new book for everyone this Christmas does not fit into the budget, maybe you can just buy the kids something to read. Then, perhaps check out some exciting new titles from the library for the adults or shop our Holly Jolly book sale. You might find a bargain on books for everyone for your Jolabokaflod!

SPECIAL STORYTIME

Our children’s librarian, Miss Rita, has a special visitor coming for Storytime Dec. 15 from 10-11 a.m. There just might be a Jolly Old Elf there to read to the kids!

POLAR EXPRESS

Our Fourth Annual Polar Express City Lights Tour is Dec. 15, 5-8 p.m. Instead of a bus, the “train” will be made up of private “boxcars,” – your own cars! There will be two departures from the library, one at 5 p.m. and one at 6:30 p.m. We may have another one at 8 p.m., should it be needed!

We will line up, 10 cars at a time, and parade around town to view the beautiful displays of light that our citizens have created. In fact, if you are proud of your home display, and want to show it off, be sure to call us and give us your address or neighborhood, so we can be sure that the “train” goes by.

It is free to ride the “train” but you do need to sign up prior to the event. Contact us at 436-2573 or email tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org to sign up your vehicle.

We encourage folks to wear pajamas, just as the kids did on the Polar Express!

TEEN ACTIVITIES

Our teens are making cookies, candy, ornaments and more through their activities in the next few weeks. We’ve got movies planned for the tweens Dec. 10 from 2-4 p.m. Then, to add to the fun, we are hosting a self-serve gift wrapping station at the library Dec. 17, 12 noon to 6 p.m., and Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. We will have the Christmas music playing in one of our meeting rooms downstairs and treats to keep you going! We’ll provide wrapping, bows, gift bags, tape and scissors, or you are welcome to bring in your own gift wrap. Sneak away from those prying eyes, come where there’s lots of room for giant packages and wrap to your heart’s content! If anyone has extra gift wrap, gift bags, or other supplies to donate to this project, we will happily accept them.

•TO SIGN UP FOR EVENTS OR FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call Tamara at 307-436-2573 or email her via tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org