Library News for the week of Dec. 9, 2020

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – all around our town! It’s wonderful to see so many beautiful, outdoor decorations going up in our delightful community.

JOIN THE POLAR EXPRESS TOUR

We’re excited at the Converse County Library in Glenrock because we’re bringing back the Polar Express event for the third year running! Our 2020 Polar Express City Lights Tour is Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The Polar Express will be modified this year due to COVID-19. Instead of a bus with people crowded inside, our train will be created from individual private boxcars (as in, your vehicle is your pretend train boxcar). Each family/friends group will sign up with us to line up for a 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m. departure from the library. Folks can still wear their pajamas, and with the help of our friends at KKTY radio in Douglas, Christmas music will be played during the event for us to sing along with in our boxcars!

DO YOU HAVE AMAZING DECORATIONS?

If you have a particularly dynamic lawn display this year, or you’ve seen a street that’s very festive, let us know! Post on our FB page or email us so we can be sure to include the best displays in our route for the event on the 16th. There may even be a special jolly fellow the kids might want to wave to at the end of the evening!

Register your boxcar (vehicle and group) with the library ASAP, as places are limited. We are grateful to our heroic Polar Police, who will be leading us around town that evening. You may contact Tamara at 436-2573, or tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org to sign up for a specific departure time. Let us know what time you’d like and how many will be in your car, your email address and phone number.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Other festive treats this month for adults and families include a stunning one-man production of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, starring our friend and actor Duffy Hudson, who has been recognized for producing LA’s Best One-Man Show.

If you’re interested in viewing this fully produced performance by a very talented professional (and watching at your leisure), simply let Tamara know and you’ll receive access to a private Youtube channel. Duffy kindly arranged this treat for libraries with whom he’s worked, since with the COVID-restrictions, he can’t be here in person.

MAKE BOOK ART

We have an adult Zoom craft class scheduled to create a Victorian silhouette folded book Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m. If you are in Glenrock, there’s still time to register by contacting the library, but leave enough time for us to send your Zoom invitation and for you to pick up your materials kit for the free class.

CASPER PLANETARIUM

We are offering two opportunities to enjoy Christmas presentations at the Casper Planetarium this year, but folks must register with your CCL Glenrock by Dec. 11. The first show is called The Season of Light, and is on Dec. 12. This is a public performance and the audience is seated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The socially-distanced theatre holds just 30 people and masks are mandatory.

We are asking all participants registered with us for this event to meet at the planetarium at 6:15 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. show. Season of Light tracks several cultures and religions throughout history who have celebrated the “Return of the Light” in December. It is suitable for adults and families, and the library will cover admission for participants.

The second planetarium show is a charming animated feature called The Light Before Christmas on Dec. 14. This is a private event just for the Converse County Libraries, and doors open at 7 p.m. We ask that you register with us no later than Dec. 11, as seating is again limited to only 30 people. Masks must be worn.

DICKENS OF A YEAR

We’ve decided, since we’ve had a Dickens of a Year in 2020, the library will offer a Dickens Christmas! We will close the month of adult programming with the showing of A Bloody Dickens Christmas Murder Mystery Zoom Party on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. Register with us for this fun, free, evening of entertainment and try to guess the killer! The show is cast –we just need an audience!

Be sure to register for CCL’s events and classes by emailing Tamara Lehner at tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org or call (307) 436-2573.