Library News for the week of Feb. 16, 2022

The Converse County Library Glenrock has some great upcoming events for the second half of February! We are sponsoring a first-annual Cowboy Carnival Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Competition for adults, teens, and families. This is a common crafting event in Carnival country down South, often at schools and other venues. We decided to have our own Western version this year!

Participants will create their floats from shoeboxes, and turn them into the CCL Glenrock by Monday, February 28th. They will be on display in the library through March 5th. We’ll have judges to pick the winners, as well as a “People’s Choice” category. You can get inspiration online, and take it from there to create your float. For more information, contact Tamara at 436-2573, or tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org.

The Converse County Libraries will be closed on Monday, February 21 to observe the President’s Day Holiday. We regret any inconvenience, and will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, February 23rd.

If you didn’t get exactly what you wanted for Valentine’s Day, or the celebration fell a little flat, your Converse County Libraries has the answer! We are very excited that this year will mark the return of the CCL’s popular Chocolate Tasting Festival after a hiatus in 2021 due to Covid! The Festival will be held on Saturday, February 19th at the library in Douglas from 1-3 pm. It is free to attend, and participants may sample the delectable chocolate entries of professional and home bakers in Converse County and beyond. There will be judges to select the official winners as well as the opportunity for the public to vote on the “People’s Choice.” It’s definitely worth the 23-mile trip to Douglas in order to continue celebrating Valentine’s Day and the joys of chocolate a bit longer. For more information, contact the CCL Douglas at 358-3644, or jrenz@conversecountylibrary.org.

There is still room to reserve your seat for the free concert with acclaimed Celtic Fingerstyle Guitarist Jerry Barlow on Thursday, February 24th at 6:30 pm at the CCL Glenrock. The show is suitable for all ages. For planning purposes, please register at 436-2573, or contact tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org. According to his website, jerrybarlow.com: “ Jerry Barlow is a virtuoso musician, a warm and accessible performer, and a world-class storyteller. His repertoire is composed of a synthesis of traditional music from the British Isles and his own original Celtic-inspired compositions.”

We are sponsoring a Countywide Adult Culture Club outing to the Casper Theater Company on Friday, February 25th to see “The Lady with All the Answers” a one-woman play by David Rambo, and starring Cheyenne’s Brenda Lyttle as the iconic Ann Landers. Lyttle appeared previously to great acclaim at the CTC as Erma Bombeck. The show is at 7:30 pm, and tickets are $13 for seniors, and $16 for adults. The show is not recommended for those under the age of 15. The show runs Feb. 18-20th, and the 25-27th. However, if you are interested in going as a group to the play, please reserve your tickets for the 25th at https://casper-theater-company.square.site/. Participants will provide their own transportation to the theater on the 25th, and the group will meet up at the show. If you have questions about this event, please contact Tamara at tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org.

Our quote for the week is about chocolate in honor of the CCL’s upcoming Chocolate Festival, and comes from the beloved Charles M. Schultz, which proves that he was not only funny, but profound as well: “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”