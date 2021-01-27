Library News for the week of Jan. 27, 2021

It’s hard to believe that January is almost gone in this new year of 2021!

It’s been a bit rough start for the Converse County Library Glenrock, but we’re hoping for a banner year just the same!

We’re busy with lots of fun plans for February, with Valentine’s crafts, Chinese New Year and Mardi Gras online events to look forward to! Not to mention, it will soon be time for “Library Lover’s Month” in February!

We are at last announcing the winners of our “Fall Into Books” and “Fall Into Christmas” Beanstack Challenge, and it’s our fearless newspaper editor, Cindy Stimson, for Glenrock, and the wonderful Sharyl Norman for Douglas! Look for more fun Beanstack Challenges as the year progresses.

ADULT EVENTS

Upcoming adult events include a game night online Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. Sign up by Jan. 29 in order to get your Zoom invitation. We will play an online version of either Scattergories, Cards Against Humanity (family version) or Cowgirls Ride the Trail of Truth.

We have a Valentine Wreath online Zoom class Feb. 2, 6-8 p.m. Please register by Feb. 1. If you’d rather make Valentine’s cards that will be Feb. 4 from 6-8 p.m. Please register by Feb. 3. In addition, we’re putting together a special take and make kit for the holiday as well. Look for that soon at your CCL Glenrock or Douglas.

BOOKS ‘N’ BREWS

The Book & Brew Club is currently reading a contemporary mystery and literary thriller by Eve Moore, titled Long Bright River. It is a riveting story of a young policewoman desperately trying to solve a strong of murders in gritty Philadelphia, while fearing her estranged sister, who’s on the streets, might be the latest victim. Our meeting will be Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

HISTORY LESSON

Next week we can look forward to Groundhog Day, which is a holiday somewhat linked to the pagan celebration of Imbolc, a Celtic tradition originally celebrated in Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man. It was timed to the beginning of lambing season and was a time of renewal, or looking forward to the faintest signs of a burgeoning spring.

Imbolc was a time of hope, of looking to the future, of cleaning out the old and refreshing the soul!

The Celts celebrated by cleaning out the house – and the spirit. If you weren’t on the ball for New Year’s Day this year, you have a second chance for resolutions and renewal on Feb. 1-2. The early Christians like the idea so much, it became the Feast of St. Brigid. Eventually, this look toward spring in the modern world turned into a celebration of a Groundhog!

History can sometimes be a mystery!

Our quote concerns Imbolc and is from the online blog, The Goddess and the Green Man.

“It is the promise of renewal, of hidden potential, of earth awakening and life-force stirring. Here is hope. We welcome the growth of the returning light and witness Life’s insatiable appetite for rebirth.

“It is time to let go of the past and to look to the future, clearing out the old, making both outer and inner space for new beginnings. This can be done in numerous ways, from spring cleaning your home to clearing the mind and heart to allow inspiration to enter for the new cycle. It’s a good time for wish-making or making a dedication.”

Want to join us in any of the aforementioned classes?

Contact Tamara at 436-2573, or email tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org to register.