Library News for the week of Jan. 3, 2024

The Converse County Libraries wish our patrons and friends a joyous 2024! The New Year is upon us and we are starting out the year with many educational and entertaining activities in the offering.

One big countywide event coming up this week at the CCL Douglas is a closing reception for our well-received Snoopy and the Red Baron exhibit, straight from the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, California. The free event will be held at the library in Douglas on Saturday, January 6, starting at 1 pm, and will feature hors d’oeuvres, crafting for all ages, and a special treat: a Zoom appearance at 2 p.m. with Melanie Kohn, the actress who voiced Lucy Van Pelt from 1974 through 1977. Melanie will read for us as Lucy, talk about her experiences with the iconic Peanuts franchise and participate with the audience in Q & A.

We are so thrilled to “host” Melanie on Zoom as a part of this fun event! She started in theatre at three years old, and landed a role as an extra in The Godfather at age 7. Melanie voiced “Lucy van Pelt” in “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown,” “It’s a Mystery, Charlie Brown,” “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown,” “You’re a Good Sport, Charlie Brown,” and the full-length feature film “Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown.” We hope you’ll come to our reception for a last look at the World War I Flying Ace and his nemesis the Red Baron, and to meet everyone’s favorite bossy pants on Zoom!

With regard to children’s activities, the Storytime at the CCL Glenrock is on a small hiatus, but will return full-force for Weds-Thurs, January 17th and 18th from 10-11 am in the Meeting Hall adjacent to the library. In this New Year, Douglas families will have their Storytime as usual on Wednesdays from 10-11 am.

Teens at the CCL Douglas have a Snow Slime DIY event on Thurs, Jan. 4 from 4-5 pm, followed by their weekly D & D Meetup from 6-8 pm, in addition to a “teens only” session on Saturday, January 6th from 11 am to 3 pm. Then, on Friday, they’ll enjoy an after-hours movie (Top Gun 2022) from 6-8:30 pm. For next week’s teen activities in Douglas, see our ad located in this paper.

Glenrock teens have a button-making drop-in DIY all this week through Saturday with Ms. Jenn, and then their weekly D & D meetup on Friday from 4-6 pm. In-between, they have their weekly board game night on Thursday from 6-8 pm. See also the ad in this paper for details on teen activities through the 13th.

Adult activities for CCL Glenrock in the coming week include a meeting of the Cross Stitch & Craft Group on Monday, January 8th from 2-4 pm, and later that evening, our Soup & Support Grief Group will meet at 6:30 pm in the Meeting Hall next door to the library. The free Soup & Support Group is for anyone dealing with any kind of grief or loss, and is co-sponsored by the Glenrock Health Center, who also provides a light soup supper for the twice-monthly meetings. The holidays can be hard, particularly for the newly bereaved, so we welcome any and all to the group, which is gently led by licensed social worker/counselor Audrey Mathson. Our second meeting this month will be on the 22nd.

The CCL Glenrock Adult Book & Brew meeting this month will be on Saturday, January 13th at 11 am in the MakerSpace of the library. We will bring snacks and brunch items to the discussion of Bear Town by Fredrik Backman, author of the runaway bestseller, A Man Called Ove, and many other titles. Then, anyone who wishes to may stick around for a brief discussion of the second half of Winter’s Tale by Mark Helprin, and to watch the movie of the same name.

For Douglas adults, we have our Book & Brew meeting coming up on Tuesday, February 9th at 5 pm at the College Inn to discuss the second half of Mark Helprin’s Winter’s Tale, followed by a screening of the movie back at the library. In addition, in honor of “Appreciate a Dragon Day,” (Jan. 16), as well as the coming Chinese New Year’s Year of the Dragon, we will have an Adult Book Folding Class to create a fiery book art dragon on Thursday, January 11th from 6-8 pm. This class is free, with all materials provided, but we do ask that you sign up at 358-3644, or tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org.

Library Hours at both locations in Converse County are: M, T, W, F: 9 am to 6 pm, Thurs, 9 am to 8 pm, and Sat, 9 am to 3 pm. Closed Sundays.

In case you have already had trouble with them, we close with a humorous commentary on New Year’s resolutions, by the always hilarious Bridget Jones: "But then I do think New Year's resolutions can't technically be expected to begin on New Year's Day, don't you? Since, because it's an extension of New Year's Eve, smokers are already on a smoking roll and cannot be expected to stop abruptly on the stroke of midnight with so much nicotine in the system. Also dieting on New Year's Day isn't a good idea as you can't eat rationally but really need to be free to consume whatever is necessary, moment by moment, in order to ease your hangover. I think it would be much more sensible if resolutions began generally on January the second. ~Helen Fielding, "Sunday 1 January," Bridget Jones's Diary, 1996