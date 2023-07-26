Library News for the Week of July 26, 2023

We are winding down our fun-filled and successful 2023 summer reading programs for all ages at the library this week and we are very grateful to everyone in the community who participated in, helped out with or presented for the events! We have had authors, performers, concerts, crafts, cooking classes and more this summer!

LOG YOUR

READING

Make sure to get your final reading and participation logging done on Beanstack, so that the final awards may be announced. There are still events happening this week (and a few beyond for adults), so check out the ad in this newspaper and our Converse County and Glenrock website via yourccl.org

PAINT ‘N SIP

Tonight, July 26, if we have the sign ups, we will be hosting Artisan Alley for an Adult Plant & Sip party! For a fee of $45, you will receive the container and all of the materials to create a charming ‘Chillin’ With My Gnomies’ terrarium for your home, patio or as a gift for one of your own “Gnomies.” If you’d like to come but have not yet signed up, contact Artisan Alley at artisanalley307.com or call them at 265-0991.

FOR THE YOUTH

July 27th the teens will have their End of Summer Reading Party in the CCL Courtyard from 6-8 p.m. July 28 the main library will open a bit late at 12 noon due to a staff meeting in Douglas, however, the children will have their final summer reading storytime with awards and lunch in the CCL Meeting Hall from 11 a.m. to noon.

PARTY IN THE PARK

WITH A POTLUCK

Your CCL Glenrock has an exciting dual event coming up July 29 at 1 p.m. in the Glenrock Town Park: our new StoryWalk grand opening celebration, along with our End of Summer Reading community potluck!

All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend this special event as we unveil a project years in the making.

We are providing chicken, cake, beverages, plates, napkins, etc. Anyone who wishes may bring a dish to share for the potluck. The theme this summer was ‘All Together Now,’ celebrating Friendship, Kindness and Unity, and we figured that one of the best ways to celebrate friendship and unity was to provide a chance for the community to break bread together.

We have completed the installation of our new CCL Glenrock Cindy Moore Community StoryWalk along the creek side path in Town Park, a project which was initiated by our former Library Director Cindy Moore. It became a reality through a generous grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation and the very-much appreciated assistance from Randy Rumpler and his crew from the Town of Glenrock!

According to the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, “StoryWalk is an innovative and delightful way for children — and adults! — to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Laminated pages from a children’s book are attached to wooden stakes, which are installed along an outdoor path. As you stroll down the trail, you’re directed to the next page in the story. StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries including, Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea! ​

StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and has developed with the help of Rachel Senechal, formerly of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.”

The featured books for the installation will be changed out periodically to reflect seasons and holidays.

We are starting the StoryWalk with a children’s book that embodies our 2023 Summer Reading theme. The book is One Small Thing, by Marsha Diane Arnold and Laura Watkins, and features animal friends who come together to help in any small way they can when Raccoon loses his home and is injured in a fire.

For planning purposes, if you are able to, register your group with us at 436-2573.