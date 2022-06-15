Library News for the week of June 15, 2022

There’s still time for land-lubbers of all ages to dive in and sign up for “Oceans of Possibilities,” this year’s summer reading program at your Converse County Libraries!

We are making a big splash with outstanding events and activities for all as well as awesome booty to reward you for your reading and participation. It’s shark-eat-shark out there, though, so you’ll want to sign up as soon as possible for the best outcome! It’s easy to register online at www.yourccl.beanstack.org or stop in your Glenrock or Douglas library if you need help navigating the waters.

One major event that we want to be sure and get the word out about, is the interactive Smithsonian Museum on Main Street Exhibit on display in Douglas through June 25!

The exhibit, Crossroads: Changes in Rural America, is an expansive look at the challenges and rewards that life in the country offers its residents.

To this end, we have several events next week which have been planned in conjunction with the exhibit. First up is a countywide walking tour of the Douglas Pioneer Cemetery and the nearby Oregon Trail swayles (ruts). It’s led by Heidi McCullough of the Douglas Historical Society June 20. We will meet at the Pioneer Cemetery (150 WYO59) at 6 p.m. For planning purposes, please sign up for this free and family-friendly event in advance.

Miss V, the Gypsy Cowbelle, will share her experiences as a Modern Day Homesteader in Wyoming through a short documentary and concert June 21 at 7 p.m. at the Douglas Library, and June 22 at 7 p.m. at the Glenrock Library. This event is funded by a generous grant from the Wyoming Humanities to support Museum on Main Street. Please sign up in advance.

You have a chance to catch the Crossroads Exhibit at the Douglas Library through June 25, but we are having a grand finale event June 24 at 6 p.m. in the library.

We are thrilled that popular Longmire television series creator, and author of the Longmire series of books, Craig Johnson, will be making an appearance in Converse County and signing books!

Please join us for this exciting event and catch the exhibit at the same time.

In other news, kids and tweens will be excited to join us at the Glenrock Library on June 22 from 9-11 a.m. for Mermaid Day activities. It’s possible there will be a real mermaid here for them to meet at that event.

Check our Facebook page or our website for more information about the exciting things happening for all ages in June. We also have printed calendars you can pick up in person.

We will be having our annual Deer Creek Days Book Sale at your CCL June 20-25. During that time you can stop in and view all of the artwork on display for this year’s Deer Creek Days Art Show, culminating in the awards reception at the library June 25 at 1 p.m.

We close this week with a powerful quote that brings home the goal of the Smithsonian Crossroads: Changes in Rural America Exhibit: “There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.” – Margaret J. Wheatley.

To sign up for our many events or for more information, please contact the libraries: 436-2573 (Glenrock), 358-3644 (Douglas), or email tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org