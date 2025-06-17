Library News for the week of June 18, 2025

Your CCL is completely in the swing of the summer reading program, and we can’t believe that we are in the middle of June already!

It definitely feels like summer outside, and inside the CCL Glenrock, as well, as our HVAC system continues to be down.

While it’s being worked on, come on in and visit us, but wear short sleeves for sure!

SIGN UP NOW

And, speaking of the summer reading program, you can still sign up!

We have fun reading challenges, performers, events, crafts, activities and prizes for all ages! Stop in to your library to sign up, load the Beanstack app on your device, or go online to yourccl.beanstack.org to register and start logging your activities and reading minutes to earn prizes.

There’s even a community-minded Side Quest in which everyone in the family may participate. In addition, adults may Read the Rainbow for our Color Our World theme by reading books with specific colored covers or in the title of the book.

STORYWALKS

Douglas residents, don’t despair now that Jackalope Days has passed, there are is still a lot of great fun to be had this summer at your library!

In fact, there’s a free and family friendly event tonight (Wednesday, June 18) at 6 p.m., a partner event with Wyoming Walks to discover our StoryWalk installment along the river at Bob Williamson Park.

StoryWalk, a branded concept, was begun, according to the Kellogg-Hubbard Library: “. . . in 2007 by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, in collaboration with former staff member Rachel Senechal, and is a registered service mark of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk now exist across the U.S. and worldwide in 13 countries including Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea!”

StoryWalk combines the joys of reading, and the energy and wellbeing that comes from being outside in nature! You may stroll along a scenic path, and read a children’s book by installments as you walk along.

The installation in Glenrock is along the creek side path in Town Park. Both have new books on display for the summer! And, StoryWalks are available to be enjoyed year around.

CULTURE CLUB OUTING

Our Culture Club outing (free and everyone is invited) to the yearly midsummer celebration on Casper Mountain, Crimson Dawn, is on Saturday, June 21. The event begins at 7 p.m., and those who are signed up with our group will meet there.

This is the 86th year for this uniquely Wyoming and Casper Mountain event! It began with Homesteader Neal Forslund, who held a party each year on the Summer Solstice for her children and grandchildren, to whom she told wonderful fairy tales about magical beings and woodland creatures who dwelled there. And, the Casper community has continued the charming tradition for all of these years! Register to be part of the Converse County Library group at 436-2573 or email tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org

STARGAZING

Next, we will host a county-wide stargazing event at Natural Bridge on Wednesday, June 25.

We will meet at the meadow across the metal bridge, just off of the large, main parking lot at the park. Please do register in advance for this one, so that we can alert people in case of inclement weather or cloud cover that evening.

Sign up at the number or email above. We will meet up at 8:30 p.m. (the park will let us in a bit later than usual for the event). Bring lawn chairs or blankets, bug spray, water and snacks.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

Other upcoming events for the younger folks are a Fantastic Foam Party for kids and teens up to 18 years of age at the CCL Glenrock on Wednesday, June 18 from 4-5 p.m. Come cool off and get sudsy in the courtyard.

Then we have a children’s author event with Heather Denton and her book, Hugo Finds a Home on Saturday, June 21 from 10-11 a.m. and then, a fascinating kids event with geologist Nena Grilley, of Gemstones & Geology, on Tuesday, June 24 from 2-3 p.m.

Adults in Douglas will have a Nature Journaling workshop on Monday, June 23 at 6 p.m. at Jackalope Square. For information on this and other adult events in Douglas, contact Heather Shumway at 358-3644 or hshumway@conversecountylibrary.org

On June 23 at the Glenrock Library, we have an Artisan Alley Paint & Sip Class to paint an ethereal Colorful Horses piece. Register for this event, and pay the low $35 fee (which hasn’t gone up since Artisan Alley opened their doors) at artisanalley307.com

You can also give them a call in the afternoons at 265-0991 (Wed-Sun).