Library News for the week of June 21, 2023

The official beginning of summer is here and your Converse County Libraries are in the full swing of the summer reading programs for all ages! Check out all of the great events and activities for all ages below:

SUMMER READING

There is still time to sign up for the event as the programs run through July. You may stop into the library to sign up or use your Beanstack App on your phone or device. If you don’t have an app downloaded, you may access the registration at yourccl.beanstack.org

You then earn points by reading and participating in library activities toward lots of great prizes for kids, teens, and adults! We’ve already begun awarding prizes as of the first week of the month! The theme this year is All Together Now, celebrating the ideals of friendship, unity and kindness.

DEER CREEK DAYS

ART SHOW, BOOK SALE

At your CCL Glenrock, we have the Deer Creek Days Art Show on display as well as our annual DCD Book Sale going on this week. Stop in to view the talent at work in our community and pick up a few gently-loved books at the same time! All sales in the book sale are by donation.

The public is invited to the Deer Creek Days Art Show Reception & Awards Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. Join us to enjoy some refreshments and meet the artists!

TONIGHT, JUNE 21

CASPER MOUNTAIN

Upcoming events include a family-friendly outing to the Midsummer celebration on Casper Mountain, Crimson Dawn, June 21. The gates open at 7 p.m., and our group will meet at Crimson Dawn Park for the festivities.

We are unable to provide transportation, but we may be able to arrange ride-sharing from Douglas or Glenrock for those who are signed up with us for the event. Admission is free, though they welcome donations.

Crimson Dawn has been celebrated on Casper Mountain since 1929 and is a tribute to a fascinating woman who homesteaded in the early part of the century, Neal Forsling. She was a noted artist and storyteller, and the legends she wove about the spirits and magical creatures of the mountain live on today.

After a journey through the woods to learn the history from mythical creatures and sprites, the celebration concludes with a festive bonfire to mark the change of seasons, and refreshments.

BOOK FOLDING

Adult events in the line-up this summer include a book folding class June 27. This event is free, though we do ask that you register at 436-2573, or email tlehner@conversecountylibrary for planning purposes.

We will provide the books and patterns for the class. The pattern is Friends, and will make a beautiful addition to your home or a wonderful gift for someone special.

FULL MOON HIKE,

STARGAZING AT AYRES

So far, our weather has not cooperated with us for outdoor events, but we will try again for a Full Moon Hike off of Boxelder Road June 30! This is a free, family-friendly event and again, we ask that you register with us ahead of time so that we can reach you in case of a weather event. We also have another stargazing event planned, since we had to cancel the last one due to clouds, rain and low temps! It will be July 12 at Natural Bridge.

SHARI SIMMONS

July will also bring a presentation by nationally-recognized inspirational speaker Shari Simmons July 8 at 2 p.m. at Natural Bridge.

Shari will speak on the emotional and even physical benefits to our health when we practice kindness. Shari is a highly regarded speaker, teacher, counselor and author. She has visited us before on a couple of occasions and even has a national TED Talk under her belt.

There will be no charge for this event; please RSVP for planning purposes.

FOR THE KIDS

Activities abound at the library for children and teens as well this summer!

The kids will get a fun art class with Ms. Chevy this week on June 22 in our courtyard at the library, from 10-11 a.m., as well as a storytime every Wednesday at the same time. Crafts and movies are also on the schedule for the kids!

Teens have weekly Game Night on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and D&D Meetups on Fridays from 4-6 p.m.

There are also movies and crafts to enjoy, in fact, the week of June 27-July 1, they have a Drop-in Friendship Bracelet Making Class with Ms. Jenn.

MORE INFO

You may always find our Converse County Library events listed and highlighted on our website at yourccl.org and on our Glenrock Library Facebook page. Be sure to “like” us, and get reminders of our activities for all ages.

We have new books in, as well as movies and audiobooks, so make sure to have something new to read in the shade on the deck with a nice glass of iced tea or lemonade.

As we celebrate the summer solstice – the longest day of the year – and the wheel turns toward its next phase, we give you this quote: “The summer solstice is a time for strength and vitality for action and movement.” ― Carole Carlton