Library News for the week of June 23, 2021

Summer Reading Programs continue apace at the Converse County Libraries! You can still register for the 2021 “Tails & Tales” Summer Reading Programs for adults, teens and children! Just go to www.yourccl.beanstack.org and sign up or stop in the library and we can help you get started.

Our annual Deer Creek Days Book Sale is running through June 26! Stop in, name your price, and spirit away some wonderful treasures.

As summer continues, we want you to know that all of the events happening weekly at CCL Douglas and Glenrock are always listed in our standing ad in the Glenrock Independent and Douglas Budget newspapers. You can also check us out at www.yourccl.org or on our Glenrock Library Facebook page. In addition, we also have printed calendars that you may pick up at the library.

June 23 we are going out to howl at the full Strawberry Moon! For three years we have taken our first Full Moon Walk for Summer Reading off of Boxelder Road – this year is no exception. Meet at 8 p.m. at the turn-off to Dave Johnston Power Plant, then proceed up Boxelder Road to our starting point. This is a family-friendly activity and we remind you to wear comfy, sturdy, hiking or walking shoes, bring a jacket, snacks, water and bug spray! For planning purposes, groups need to pre-register with us ASAP.

CCL Glenrock wanted to get in on the action for Deer Creek Days this year, so we are proudly housing the Art Show, as well as the Art Show Reception on Friday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. Stop in and view the art during business hours this week, and don’t forget to join us for refreshments including wine (must be 21) and hors d’oeurvres, and learn who will be the talented winners.

And, for the piece de resistance (yay, Madame Judy Hawkinson, my high school French teacher!) the Converse County Libraries, along with the Glenrock Chamber of Commerce, are sponsoring the two 2021 recipients of the Wyoming Arts Council Music Fellowships, Aaron Davis and Abby Webster, each one playing a set during the Deer Creek Days Brew Fest downtown on Saturday, June 26 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Aaron Davis has been recognized as an outstanding songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, has shared bills with many of his heroes, including Willie Nelson, Steve Earle, Brian Wilson, and Sam Bush.

Webster is also a multi-instrumentalist, composing on guitar, piano and ukulele, and plays alt/rock/folk music. Her lyrical vocal stylings, and songwriting skills inspired by her philosophy background, make for a performance you won’t forget!

We hope you’ll come out and enjoy all of the music and events offered by our annual Deer Creek Days celebration! Don’t forget to come by, view the wonderful art offerings by the talented members of our community, and check out the library book sale this week as well.

Art, books and music, what more could we ask for? We have more exciting concerts coming this summer!

Jay Shogren will be playing the in Library Courtyard for Hot July Nights on Friday, July 2, at 6 pm. and on July 14 we will host Joey Leone, named the “best guitarist you’ve never heard of,” with his History of the Blues in America national tour!

We are welcoming both musicians back again to a great following. Shogren has played Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and has represented Wyoming at the International Blues Festival.

To sign up for any of the library’s events, including the Strawberry Moon Hike, contact Tamara as soon as possible at 436-2573.