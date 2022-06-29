Library News for the week of June 29, 2022

July is almost upon us and the 2022 summer reading season at the Converse County Libraries is half-way done! You can still sign up to be eligible for prizes and all the fun at www.yourccl.beanstack.org

For all of the adults who signed up and didn’t get their “swag” bag, they are available for pickup now. We do wish to let everyone know that we will be closed July 4th for the holiday.

We had a busy and exciting schedule last week at the libraries with our book sale, hosting the Deer Creek Days Art Show, and the Craig Johnson author event at the CCL Douglas last Friday to close out the Smithsonian’s Crossroads exhibit. We thank all of the local and regional artists who took part in the art show. We hope you’ll all come back next year. And, we thank Craig Johnson for making time in his busy schedule to provide the perfect grand finale to an outstanding Museum on Main Street exhibit.

The Adult Book and Brew Club will meet July 6 at 6 p.m. at Ayres Natural Bridge. This gathering will include the clubs from both Glenrock and Douglas, and we will bring snacks to share. We are discussing Jodi Picoult’s lyrical first novel, Songs of the Humpback Whale, in keeping with the Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading theme.

July 17 we will be holding a free Adult Mermaid Needlefelting Class from 6-8 p.m. in the MakerSpace of the library. If you have needlefelting tools, please bring them, otherwise we will provide materials.

Our bi-monthly Cross Stitch Class is July 11 from 2-4 p.m. to work on our own projects; our monthly Adult Cookbook Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Glenrock Town Park. Our theme will be Seafood Feast.

We will continue with adult activities that week with the countywide Gratitude Group meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. July 13. We will discuss our book, Gifts from the Sea, by Anne Morrow Lindbergh, as well as Chapters 5-7 in our Simple Abundance Companion.

July 14, adults from both Glenrock and Douglas may sign up for a free Zoom Class, School of Fish at 6:30 p.m. Our friends from Petco will be doing an online presentation on how to set up an aquarium. For planning purposes, please sign up in advance.

There are many more fun activities coming up in July, so be sure and keep an eye on our Glenrock Library Facebook page, and/or website via www.yourccl.org

You may also pick up a July calendar at the library with the activities for all ages noted. For adults, we have a British Invasion concert with guitarist Joey Leone and his band at Natural Bridge on July 20, a Party Like a Pirate Mixology Class July 18, a snorkeling class taught by Western Divers, a documentary, My Octopus Teacher, and stargazing to end the season July 28.

Our weekly kids and teen events continue, with Storytime on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m., Teen Game Nights on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., and D&D meetups on Fridays from 4-6 p.m.

We wish our friends and patrons a happy and safe Independence Day! We close the Library News today with a quote from Nelson Mandela: “For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”

Please sign up for all events and classes in advance at 436-2573 or email Tamara at tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org