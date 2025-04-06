Library News for the week of June 4, 2025

SUMMER READING STARTING NOW -- HAVE YOU SIGNED UP?

The Summer Reading season has officially begun at your Converse County Libraries! The theme is Color Our World and today, Wed., June 4, there is a special set of concerts happening for kids at both libraries!

Aaron Fowler, a children’s musician and nationally touring performer out of Kansas will be appearing for free at the CCL Glenrock from 10-11 a.m. on June 4, and at the CCL Douglas from 1-2 p.m.

Aaron is a former middle school teacher who just loves kids. After he left teaching, he began the adventure of touring around libraries in the U.S. to perform and share his love of music. He has been traveling for 18 years now, and to him, it never gets old, he said.

“My 2025 program will again be based on the national collaborative summer library program theme, Color My World with Song,” Aaron said via his website.

“Once again we will have a multi-media program with singing, moving, playing instruments and (listening to) stories. I will be sharing from one of my children’s books from The Adventures of Bella and Choco series.”

We hope our parents and kids will join us for these joyful events!

Be sure to sign up ASAP for the summer reading programs for all ages, so that you may begin logging your reading and activities to earn prizes. We have crafting, outdoor activities, stargazing, full moon hikes, concerts, movies, mixology, cooking classes and more coming this summer.

Register at yourccl.beanstack.org or download the app for easy use. You may also come into the library to sign up on our computers.

KICKOFF PARTIES

You’ll also want to mark your calendar for our summer reading kickoff parties for individuals and families on Thursday, June 5 from 5-7 p.m. in the library courtyard in Glenrock, with the Lions Club BBQ and live music with Chad Lore!

The kickoff in Douglas is planned for Friday, June 13 from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot with food, fun,and games to start off your Jackalope Days weekend in literary style.

ADULT ACTIVITIES

On Friday, June 6 in Douglas there will be a free Adult Game Night in the teen space. Contact the Douglas Adult Programmer, Heather, at 358-3644.

Then, on Saturday, June 7 we have a pair of “Chakra Colors” classes to teach us all about the Chakra energy centers in our bodies, the colors associated with each, and how to tap into our personal best with them. The class will be taught by experts from Theraexpressions in Casper, a unique meditation and wellness center that provides services and workshops on the “physical, emotional and mental wellbeing (of individuals), incorporating awareness, focus (and) attention through guided instruction.” The class in Glenrock will be at 12 noon. We ask that you RSVP at 436-2573 or email Tamara via tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org

In Douglas it will be at 3 p.m. RSVP at 358-3644 or email Heather at hshumway@conversecountylibrary.org

Attendees should wear comfortable clothing and bring a Yoga mat or towel with them.

To see all of the awesome events happening at the libraries, you may reference the weekly ad in this newspaper for details, check our FB pages, or our website at yourccl.org

We also have printed calendars available at the first floor service points, and event information upon sign-up in our summer reading packets for kids, teens and adults.

Our hours are M, T, W, F from 9 a .m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are closed on Sundays.