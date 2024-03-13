Library News for the week of March 13, 2024

Spring is on its way and your Converse County libraries are busy with plans for the season!

In Glenrock, we’re getting ready for prom season with a free prom closet featuring glamorous gowns and shoes free to residents of Douglas, Glenrock and Casper.

We’re also gearing up for a fantastic 2024 summer reading program: Adventure Begins at Your Library, as well as an exciting Smithsonian Museum on Main Street (MoMS) exhibit coming in July!

And, we’re finally able to share some exciting news about 2025 at your Converse County Libraries.

First though, we do want to let our patrons know that we will be opening a bit late on Friday, March 15, in both of our branches, due to an all-staff meeting. The CCL Douglas will open at 10 a.m. and the CCL Glenrock will open at 11 a.m.

ART, YOU SAY?

Don’t forget to check out the wonderful art exhibits featured in our libraries, and our sensational StoryWalk installations, one in Douglas in the Bob Williamson Park along the river, and another one in Glenrock in Town Park along Deer Creek.

ADULT FUN

On March 14 in Douglas, the library is offering a free adult Easter card making class from 6-8 p.m. In Glenrock, our free adult Easter card making class is March 20, also from 6-8 p.m. We will provide everythign you need, but please sign up in advance if you wish to participate.

Also for adults at the Douglas Library will be our monthly meeting of the Third Thursday Craft Circle on March 21 from 6-8 p.m. in the Quiet Reading Room. This group is open to crafters of every ilk, as well as for those who’d like to learn a new handcrafting skill.

For the adults at the Glenrock Library, upcoming events include our Cross Stitch & Craft Group March 11 and 18, from 2-4 p.m. in the Magenta room. We welcome anyone who would like to attend,

ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES

There are a myriad of educational and entertaining activities for teens and younger kids at your libraries. There is always a detailed listing of happenings in our weekly ad in this newspaper. These activities include Storytimes, kids DIY classes, book clubs, game nights, cooking and crafting classes, D&D meetups, STEAM classes, movies, lasertag, VR glasses and video games.

You may also find events for all ages listed on our webpage at yourccl.org as well as on our respective Facebook pages. A printed monthly calendar is always available at your library’s service points.

SMITHSONIAN

EXHIBITION

We are very excited that our CCL Douglas has been selected from a competitive process for a second time to host the Smithsonian’s traveling exhibit, Museum on Main Street (MoMS) in July.

The exhibit, titled Spark! Places of Innovation will be on display from early July through August 20 at the Douglas Library.

We have some very exciting special guests lined up for the exhibit: We are thrilled to announce that we will host Colorado State University Animal Science Professor Dr. Temple Grandin on Aug. 6 for the exhibition.

Dr. Grandin has been named one of the top 10 college professors in the country and is a prominent author and speaker on both autism and animal behavior.

In addition, according to her website, Dr. Grandin, “. . . also has a successful career consulting on both livestock handling equipment design and animal welfare.” She has been featured on NPR and a BBC Special: “The Woman Who Thinks Like a Cow.” She has also appeared on national TV shows such as Larry King Live, 20/20, 60 Minutes, Fox and Friends, and she has a 2010 TED talk.

Articles about Dr. Grandin have appeared in Time Magazine, the New York Times, Discover Magazine, Forbes and USA Today. HBO made an Emmy Award winning movie about her life and she was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2016.

Additionally, we hope to feature innovators in the fields of business, the arts, energy and ranching for the Spark exhibit.

KEEP READING LIBRARY NEWS FOR UPDATES

Stay tuned for more information coming soon regarding summer reading at your Converse County libraries (where we are planning to feature some exciting presenters, authors and outdoor adventures), our MoMS Smithsonian exhibit, and an exciting announcement that we’ve also been awarded (from an extremely competitive national pool), the honor of hosting the “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit from the American Library Association and the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. in July of 2025. At that time, only two locations in Wyoming will be hosting this prestigious and meaningful national exhibit – Cody and Converse County!

MORE INFORMATION

Our business hours are Monday through Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are closed on Sundays.

To sign up for any of our events or classes, or for more information, contact Tamara at 358-3644, or email her at tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org