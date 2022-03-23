Library News for the week of March 23, 2022

March is already half gone and now Easter is less than a month away! The first day of spring has arrived and many hearts are turned towards their gardens, and the possibilities that lie inside of seeds!

At the Converse County Libraries, we are extending the St. Patrick’s Day celebration of all things Celtic by hosting a live concert at our locations this week.

Acclaimed Celtic Fingerstyle Guitarist Jerry Barlow will be performing in Douglas tonight, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.; on March 24, also at 6:30 p.m. he will be playing at the Glenrock library.

These concerts are free and family friendly but for planning purposes we ask that you reserve your seat by calling ahead.

Barlow has perfected the delicate and intricate technique of fingerstyle guitar plucking, and has performed around the country to delighted audiences. Known for his warm stage presence, avid storytelling and haunting Celtic melodies, he brings alive the history, verdant countryside and magical atmosphere of the ancient lands of Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Britain.

The coming month at the library will bring events such as a Pysanky (Ukrainian Easter egg decorating) Class with Casper educator Lisa McDonald. Lisa is a third-generation Ukrainian, who learned this ancient art form from her mother and grandmother. She has taught classes for CCL for several years, and, especially meaningful this year, will be donating the proceeds from her classes to relief for her beloved Ukraine during this dark time in their history.

These classes will be held at the library in Glenrock April 12 and in Douglas April 13th. Participants will pay a small $10 fee for supplies, while the library will cover the cost of instruction. Please sign up for the class ahead of time.

Other events in April will include a needle-felting class to make a spring robin, and a wonderful cellist concert at the end of the month sponsored by the Wyoming Arts Council and the Piatagorsky Foundation.

The CCL Glenrock Book & Brew Club is reading a historical fiction novel by Maggie O’Farrell about the death of Shakespeare’s son from the Black Plague, titled Hamnet. This is in honor of Shakespeare’s upcoming April birthday.

The book, a national best-seller which won The Women’s Prize for Fiction when published in 2020, as well as being named one of the New York Times 10 Best Books of the Year, has been called “A thing of shimmering wonder,” by one reviewer.

The Book & Brew Club will meet at The Classic Café & Pizza in Glenrock March 30 to discuss the book. Copies are available at the first floor service point for book club members and other interested parties to sign out.

This week is busy for all ages as well, with children’s Storytime on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m., Teen Cooking Classes in our MakerSpace on a drop-in basis through the 26th (making banana sushi, and mini-fruit pizzas), a Tween drop-in craft on Friday between 1 and 5 p.m., Teen Game Night Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., and a weekly Dungeons & Dragons Meetup on Fridays from 5-7 p.m.

If you would like to reserve a concert seat, sign up for one of our amazing, upcoming classes, or just need more information, please contact Tamara via 307-436-2573 or emailing her at tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org

The quote this week is from the incomparable Maya Angelou: “But the true nature of the human heart is as whimsical as spring weather. All signals may aim toward a fall of rain when suddenly the skies will clear.”