Library News for the week of March 9, 2022

The Converse County Library is planning some fun events around St. Patrick’s Day this year and we hope you’ll join us to celebrate the green of the season!

We are holding another of our popular mixology classes for adults, which are designed to open our hearts and minds to the idea that there is a world beyond green beer!

Our good friend Jacey, who along with her husband owns the iconic College Inn Bar in Douglas, will be teaching us the fine art of the Celtic Cocktail March 14 at 7 p.m. in the MakerSpace of the CCL Glenrock.

This Libations for Leprechauns Class is free, but seating is limited and we ask you to register ahead of time. The event is for adults 21 and over only, please.

And – more good news – we’re holding the class in Douglas March 15 at 7 p.m. as well, so make sure to register to come join us! We promise it will be fun!

Later in the month we will be presenting a Live! @ The Library concert with acclaimed Celtic Fingerstyle Guitarist Jerry Barlow, with two shows!

Barlow will be performing in Douglas March 23 and in Glenrock March 24 at 6:30 p.m. This concert was re-scheduled from an earlier date.

March is National Craft Month and your CCL would like to invite those with library cards (and we’re always happy to help anyone who does not have one) to check out our CreativeBug Database.

We offer this awesome site to our patrons so that they may experience the joy of crafting through access to thousands of award-winning video classes taught by top designers and artists simply by being the proud owner of a library card in Converse County!

If you are looking for a place to explore your creative side, CreativeBug is the database for you. Find it at www.yourccl.org and click on “Research and Databases” in the upper right corner.

This month is also Women’s History Month and we’d like to invite you in to explore our display of books and other media for this event, or ask a librarian for a suggestion of a great book that celebrates women.

To register for any of the above-mentioned classes or for more information on what we offer, or even to sign up for a library card, contact us via 307-436-2573 or email Jennifer at jkofoed@conversecountylibrary.org

We can help!