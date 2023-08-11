Library News for the week of Nov. 8, 2023

November has already been a busy month at your Converse County Libraries and we have plenty more fun events happening before Thanksgiving.

We do want to remind everyone that both libraries in the system will be closed Friday, Nov. 10 to observe Veterans Day. We will open again for regular Saturday hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11.

CROSS STITCHES

‘N CRAFTS

The Glenrock Adult Cross Stitch & Crafting Group will meet twice this month, on the 13th and the 20th from 2-4 p.m. in the Magenta Room.

SOUP ‘N SUPPORT

Also in Glenrock on Nov. 13, our Soup & Support Grief Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Meeting Hall adjacent to the library.

This group is co-sponsored by CCL and the Glenrock Health Center, and provides a light soup supper along with conversation and compassion for anyone experiencing any kind of loss.

We are led by Audrey Mathson, a licensed counselor and social worker with GHC.

COOKBOOK CLUB

The Food for Thought Cookbook Club at CCL Glenrock will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. and our theme is Thanksgiving harvest and/or recipes from The Joy of Cooking. Nov. 30 is National Joy of Cooking Day!

HOLIDAY BOOK CRAFTS

Continuing with a busy week, the Glenrock and Douglas libraries will host a free adult Holiday Book Stack Craft in our MakerSpaces on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Glenrock and Thursday, Nov. 16 in Douglas, both from 6-8 p.m.

We ask that you sign up ahead of time at 436-2573 (Glenrock) or 358-3644 (Douglas), or via email at tlehner@conversecountylibrary.org

When you sign up, let us know if you’d like to do the Thanksgiving Fall-themed book stack or the Christmas-themed one.

PAINT ‘N SIP CLASS

We will have one more craft class to offer at both libraries in November, an Artisan Alley Christmas Paint & Sip event on Monday, Nov. 27 in Douglas at 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 28 in Glenrock at 6:30 p.m.

For each of these classes, we will paint an eye-catching ‘Christmas Santa’ for your own home or as a gift for someone special.

These classes are for adults 21 and over only, and the fee, which covers all materials and professional instruction is $35 plus tax. We do need at least 10 people to sign up for the classes to meet.

We ask that you register/pay prior to class at artisanalley307.com

SNOOPY EXHIBIT

Be sure to stop by and check out a wonderful art exhibit on loan from the Charles M. Schulz Museum, Snoopy and the Red Baron at your CCL Douglas!

This exhibit is a trip down memory lane for many of us who grew up with these beloved characters. Snoopy and the Red Baron will be in Douglas until Jan. 7, when we’ll hold a special reception to say goodbye (hopefully) with a Zoom visit and a surprise guest who used to voice one of the characters!

STORYWALKS IN

DOUGLAS, GLENROCK

For an enjoyable outdoor activity during some of our beautiful autumn days, don’t forget to visit our two Converse County StoryWalks®.

In Glenrock, we are in the Town Park, and in Douglas, the installation is along the river in Bob Williamson Park. You can visit at any time of the day to read the wonderful stories and enjoy a bit of fresh air and exercise!

BOOKS ‘N BREWS

Our adult Book & Brew clubs are reading a modern American classic for the next two months, the lush, lyrical, romantic tale of star-crossed love in Gilded Age New York City, Winter’s Tale by Mark Helprin. We have more books coming in soon for members to check out.

MORE INFO

As always, check our weekly ad in the Glenrock Independent and the Douglas Budget for more information about all of our activities for children, teens and adults, including weekly Story Times, Bedtime Stories, Game Nights, D&D (Dungeons & Dragons) meetups, book clubs, movies, crafting, cooking, clubs and more.

You may also find our events on our webpage at yourccl.org, or the Glenrock or Douglas libraries’ Facebook pages. In addition, we print calendars each month that may be picked up at your library’s first floor service point.